The Success of High-Value Crop Investment under Minister Zulfikar Mustapha

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture in Guyana, under the leadership of Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, has marked a significant shift in the agricultural landscape, with a particular focus on high-value crops. This strategic redirection has not only revitalized the sector but also underscored the comparative inefficacy of the previous APNU/AFC administration.

Under the APNU/AFC government, the agricultural sector experienced stagnation. High-value crop production, including fruits, vegetables, and spices, saw minimal growth. In 2019, for instance, the sector contributed a mere 3% to the GDP, reflecting inadequate policies and lackluster support for farmers. Furthermore, the absence of substantial investment in technology and training led to suboptimal yields and limited export potential.

In contrast, Minister Mustapha’s tenure has seen a transformative approach. By 2023, the high-value crops sector’s contribution to GDP had surged to 8%, a clear indication of progressive policies and robust investment. The introduction of advanced farming techniques, coupled with comprehensive training programs for farmers, has substantially boosted productivity. Additionally, the Ministry’s collaboration with international agricultural bodies has facilitated the adoption of sustainable practices and enhanced market access.

Statistical comparisons reveal stark improvements. In 2020, the export value of high-value crops stood at $20 million. By 2023, this figure had more than doubled to $45 million, reflecting both increased production and better market penetration. These figures starkly contrast with the previous administration’s performance, where annual growth rates barely exceeded 2%.

Minister Mustapha’s emphasis on modernizing the sector has also led to a significant increase in investment. Government spending on agriculture rose from GYD 18 billion in 2019 to GYD 30 billion in 2023, a testament to the current administration’s commitment to agricultural excellence. This financial influx has enabled the implementation of innovative projects, such as the establishment of agro-processing facilities and the promotion of value-added products, which have further bolstered the sector’s profitability.

In summary, the proactive and strategic initiatives under Minister Zulfikar Mustapha have markedly uplifted Guyana’s high-value crops sector. The comparative figures illustrate a stark contrast between the stagnant growth under the APNU/AFC government and the dynamic, forward-looking policies of the current administration, leading to a flourishing agricultural sector poised for sustained success.

Sincerely,

Fawaz Harry