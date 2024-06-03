Miss, Mrs. and Teen India Guyana sashed

Kaieteur News – The 2024 class of Miss, Mrs. & Teen India Guyana were officially Sashed at an exquisite High Chai Event titled “A Mughal Affair” at the Ramada Princess Hotel on Saturday.

Held in the Roraima Ballroom of the hotel, the three lucky ladies will represent Guyana at the upcoming Miss, Mrs. & Teen India Worldwide 2024 pageant in September in New Jersey, organizers said in the release.