Miss, Mrs. and Teen India Guyana sashed

In the photo: The 2024 class with National Directors – Mr. Hashim Alli and Mrs. Melicia Partab Alli and the reigning Miss, Mrs. & Teen India Guyana 2023.

Kaieteur News – The 2024 class of Miss, Mrs. & Teen India Guyana were officially Sashed at an exquisite High Chai Event titled “A Mughal Affair” at the Ramada Princess Hotel on Saturday.

Held in the Roraima Ballroom of the hotel, the three lucky ladies will represent Guyana at the upcoming Miss, Mrs. & Teen India Worldwide 2024 pageant in September in New Jersey, organizers said in the release.

