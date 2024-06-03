Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Defending champions Bartica and Warmuri Top continue with Round Two wins

Jun 03, 2024

Waramuri Top's midfielder making way to goal during 7-0 carnage over Christ Church Girls yesterday

ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Football C/ships…

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation continued its prestigious Schools Under-14 championship with thrilling Round Two action in the 2024 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Football Tournament yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground.

Waramuri Top secured their second win of the tournament with a brilliant 7-0 victory over Christ Church Secondary. Erica Harris and Brentia Marks shone for the Waramuri Girls, each scoring two goals, while Nickisha Williams and Electra Marks added one goal each to complete the 7-goal onslaught. In another dominant display, Reyanna Gounga and Kimore Edwards led the President’s College girls to a resounding 8-0 triumph. Gounga was exceptional, scoring five goals in the 5th, 7th, 13th, 25th, and 28th minutes, while Edwards netted a hat-trick, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess as they overwhelmed Marian Academy.

In the other girls’ divisional matches, Charity, New Amsterdam, and Bartica also recorded wins. Nerismar Williams was brilliant again for Bartica, scoring an impressive hattrick in their 7-0 win. Genesha Spencer scored twice, and Keilys Williams added one goal as Bartica cruised to victory. Tucville Secondary defeated East Ruimveldt 2-0, while Charity thrashed Dolphin girls 5-0, with Cyenthia DeCosta scoring a double and Rhyia Wilson, Remilia DeAgrella, and Sheleza Boston each netted one goal.

Over in the boys’ division, Hope Secondary, New Amsterdam, Christianburg, Leonora, West Minster, Marian, PC, L’Aventure, Santa Rosa, and Waramuri Top registered wins heading into the third round of the competition. Hope Secondary edged past Brickdam Secondary 1-0, with Oswald Duke scoring the lone goal in the 28th minute. New Amsterdam’s Eon Williams helped his side to a superb 2-1 victory over Christ Church. Christianburg battled to a 1-0 win over Abram Zuil, with Pharez Noble netting a brilliant goal in the 23rd minute.

Keon Grant and Quincy Fraser were pivotal for Leonora Secondary, each scoring a goal as they toppled Three Mile Secondary 2-0. West Minster Boys later downed St John’s College 3-1, with goals from Shakell Waal Dijk (4’) and Germaine Garrette (3’ and 7‘). Marian Academy emerged victorious over Queens College with a commanding 4-0 win, with Lucas Pino impressing with two goals, and Christiano Larose and Nyhl George each contributing one goal. PC and L’Aventure held their opponents, St John’s and East Ruimveldt, respectively, to identical 1-0 defeats. Waramuri Top and Santa Rosa Secondary also gathered wins; Santa Rosa crushed Patentia 2-0, with Shane James scoring both goals, while Waramuri edged Charlestown 1-0.

The tournament is organised by the Petra Organisation and sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from Stena Drilling, MVP Sports, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Charity Secondary goal scorers (from left) Cyenthia Decosta, Rhyia Wilson, Remilia DeAgrella and Sheleza Boston

