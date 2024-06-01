City Revenue and Enforcement officials have been derelict in the execution of their duties

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Market Vendors Union (GMVU) was registered #261 on the 28th July, 2016 as the Representative Organization for the National Vending Sector and more so, Georgetown Vendors. Since then our relationship with the Georgetown Mayor and City Council had always been cordial and accommodating as we were both prepared to sit around the table to solve vending problems that would arise from time to time.

We recognized that the Guyana population is experiencing serious socio-economic problems which are being exacerbated by the growing number of young unemployed single mothers, young men and jobless secondary school and university graduates. The only recourse for most of these unemployed persons was to try vending.

Under the Hamilton Green and Pandit Ubraj Narine Mayorship many injunctions were filed against the M&CC but these two mayors through visionary and strong leadership always found a way to appease the store owners while at the same time ensured that their vending revenue base is not disrupted; a revenue base that is guaranteed and continuous while the same cannot be said of the revenue owed by Government agencies or the rich businessmen.

The GMVU would like to make it pellucid, that we do not condone vending on the building or business entities or the adjoining pavements. It should be noted that such atrocities could not have occurred unless the City Revenue and Enforcement officials were derelict in the execution of their duties. These officials were known to have been collecting revenue from the violators. Whether the revenue collected was remitted to City Hall, is another matter.

By its very Constitution the GMVU deals in most cases, with bread and butter issues but we are well aware of the political battleground through which we have to navigate.

It is no secret that the majority of the city vendors are APNU supporters and they expect the people they voted for to protect them.

Injunctions were passed against the present Council and the Council’s visionless handling of same. Seems to have emboldened other businesses establishments hence, a torrent of injunctions seems likely in the short term.

Every time one speaks to a City Council person, be it Councillor, Officer or Garbage Collector, all you hear is ‘ Masdamus’. The entire Council seems to have fallen in love with the word. To supplement this obsession, all we get is cheap talk, Town Clerk blaming and television photo opportunities from the Chief Citizen, instead of something tangible to protect his very important APNU supporters.

Every time a group of these Vendors is uprooted they experience a sense of hopelessness and abandonment and Mr. Masdamus will do nothing. It is a clear indication that by the time his term in office comes to an end APNU support base in the City may be so depleted that they may not vote for another Party in the upcoming General and Regional Elections, they will just stay home.

We have noted that the present Mayor is the only Chief Citizen who has never formally acknowledged receipt of the GMVU many letters to him for a meeting, the last dated March 18, 2024.

Former Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine formally acknowledged all our letters within twenty- four hours after receiving same and we were guaranteed a meeting with the Council (relevant committee) within a week.

The GMVU is earnestly of the view that this gentleman was the wrong choice for Mayor, he is simply out of his dept for such an important assignment, or that something extremely sinister is amiss.

Yours Respectfully,

Eon Andrews

President

GMVU