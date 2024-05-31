Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

The clash of generations is on!

May 31, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Today we tekkin’ a jab at this epic clash between the Old School Play Crew and the New Age Digital Brigade. Back in the day, dem youth been running wild with games like gam or banga. Dem boys used to play war break and cowboys, dodging imaginary bullets. Dem girls perfecting their hopscotch game like it was an Olympic sport.

Today we gat a contest of the two generations. Inna di one corner, we got the Past Generation, dem legends who knew how to hustle in the streets and yards with games that didn’t need no fancy gadgets. Dem kids were out there, strategizing in cowboys and war break, forging bonds thicker than molasses. When they shouted “One-two-three red light,” it was like a battle cry that echoed through the blocks, bringing everyone together faster than free Wi-Fi.

Now, inna di odda corner, we got the Present Generation. These tech-savvy warriors may not know the thrill of scraping knees on concrete, but they’re masters of their own digital domain. Instead of street corners, they’re holding court in virtual realms, slaying dragons and conquering galaxies with a flick of their thumbs. But hey, who needs human interaction when you’ve got online avatars and anonymous chatrooms, am I right?

So, which crew takes the cake in this epic showdown? The ones who perfected the art of street games or the ones who’ve got their heads stuck in screens? Well, that’s a debate hotter than pepperpot on Christmas morning. But one thing’s for sure, whether you’re rocking the retro or living in the future, playtime ain’t what it used to be. And dem boys seh, ain’t that the truth!

Talk half. Leff half.

