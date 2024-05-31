Pensioner found dead in home

Kaieteur News – A 73-year-old pensioner was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in his home located at Section ‘E’ Cummings Park, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead man has been identified as Norman Emanuel Vieira also called ‘Peter’.

Police related in a report that the death of Emanuel occurred between 19:00hrs on Tuesday and 16:05hrs on Wednesday. Investigations revealed that the deceased lived alone in a two-bedroom wooden structure. Police said that according to one of the deceased neighbours, Emanuel had no known relative and was a patient of the cardiology clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Notably the neighbour disclosed that Vieira was last seen at about 19:00hrs on Tuesday at his door.

Furthermore, it was stated by the neighbour that on Wednesday, while she was in her yard, she got a foul stench emitting from the deceased’s home. Following the smell, she ventured over to Vieira’s home and reportedly found him lying motionless. Upon seeing this, the neighbour contacted police through the 911 hotline. The body was examined for marks of violence, but none was seen. The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned, and the body was pronounced dead by a doctor. The body is presently lying at Sandy’s Funeral Parlour awaiting post-mortem examination.