Miner injured in mining pit collapse at Matarkai

Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A miner was on May 25, 2024 injured when a 17-foot mining pit wall collapsed at Arakaka Perseverance, Matarkai, Region One (Barima-Waini).
The injured man was identified as Nolan Leung, an employee of Airton De Oliveira, Matarkai.
The Ministry of Labour in a statement said that it is probing the mining pit collapse. The ministry said that it has received information from witnesses and relatives that suggested that at around 07:30h; Leung was jetting using a six-inch water pump near the pit wall when the collapse occurred.
Leung was transported immediately to the Port Kaituma District Hospital for treatment.
Investigations are ongoing by the Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department.
