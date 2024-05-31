$30M allotted to rehabilitate road between Waramuri & Santa Rosa villages

Kaieteur News – Following a plead to upgrade the road link between Waramuri and Santa Rosa villages in Region One, President Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday that approximately $30M will go towards this project.

The President made the announcement while engaging residents of Waramuri Village. The President along with Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and other officials are on a two-day outreach in Region One.

Among those raising their concerns on Wednesday with the Head-of-State was Head teacher of the Waramuri Primary School, Colin De La Cruz who said that one of the reasons the school could not participate in the inter-school athletics championship last year was due to the condition of the road.

“The road link between Santa Rosa and Waramuri, we need some attention there. Look we had the first day when the children started to write CSEC, the very first day, the bus stick up in the white sand. The children had to reach in late to write CSEC,” the headmaster explained.

“We need to have that road link fix, it is one of the vital transportation connections between the two communities,” he added.

Another issue the headmaster raised was the funding of sport activities in the region and sporting development for his village.

“I keep asking and there seem to be no answer so I would use this forum and find an answer. The budget for sports in Region One… does Region One actually have a budget for sports, when it comes to things like national competition, the region needs to do more,” he stressed.

According to the headmaster, Waramuri over the years has been producing athletes and football players who are excelling at the national level. He called on the administration to do more to develop sports in the region.

“In Region One, we need to do all these things, the ministries are mandated to do these things and I am appealing to the Honourable Charles Ramson (Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport) to come out from his comfort zone and come to Region One and come to Waramuri and let us see how we can develop and move sport. We have the foundation, we need the people to intervene,” De La Cruz pleaded.

Another “burning issue” De La Cruz spoke about relates to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the provision of a bus.

“A bus was given to transport the children of Skyland to school, now since this bus come, we have not been able to receive the service of this bus and the children would walk to school in rain and sun,” he explained.

After listening to headmaster’s concerns, President Ali assured that Minister Croal will investigate the issue with the bus. The Department of Public Information (DPI) back in January 2022 reported that Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai handed over the minibus to Skyland Village to eliminate the miles- the long walk.

Meanwhile, President disclosed that $11 million has been allocated in the National Budget to rehabilitate one section of the road link referenced by the headmaster. The contract for that project will be signed next week, the President told the residents adding that that road’s surface will be of laterite.

“In addition to that $11 million, we are going to make available another $20 million to extend the road a bit further, so this year we are going to spend $30 million in total on that road,” the President announced.

Additionally, the Head-of-State said that $10M will go towards the community so they can upgrade the sports ground. Another $10M will be handed over to the region to facilitate the dredging of the Moruca River.

“I have instructed already that this week $10M be transferred to the region and by Friday, you must start the clearing of the river,” President Ali said.