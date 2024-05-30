Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Technician suffers burns after electrical panel blows up at National Stadium

May 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Electrician employed at J.J’s Electrical Contracting Services, suffered burns in the region of his face and both hands, after the electrical panel he was conducting voltage tests on caught fire at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday last.

The injured man has been identified as Neil McGarrel.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Labour, an investigation has been launched and is currently being undertaken by the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department.  Nevertheless, it is reported that on Friday last at the National Stadium, whilst McGarrel was conducting voltage test on an electrical panel, an electrical short circuit occurred, resulting in a fault that escalated to flames, causing burns to both hands and a section of the face of McGarrel.  Following that he was escorted to the Burns Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is receiving treatment.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton expressed concerns about the occurrence of workplace injuries and accidents. “He holds the view that when a worker leaves home and goes to work there is an expectation by the family that he or she will return safely at the end of the work day or work period and every effort should be made to ensure that workers are protected on the job,”  Hamilton is quoted in a release as saying.

