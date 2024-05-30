Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Remaining member of Law Reform Commission sworn–in

May 30, 2024 News

The remaining Law Reform Commission members that was sworn-in

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday administered the Oath of Office to the remaining members of the Constitution Reform Commission and the Law Reform Commission during a ceremony at his Office.

The newly sworn-in members of the Constitution Reform Commission are tripartite (A New and United Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party, and the New Movement) representative Mr. Timothy Jonas; representative of the Guyana Bar Association, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran and representative of the Christian organisations, Mr. Keoma Griffith.

The other 18 members of the 21-member commission, including the chair, Justice (retired) Carl Singh, took their oath of office on April 3, 2024.

In addition, Dr. Marie Correia and Mr. Everton Singh-Lammy are the newest members of the Law Reform Commission, led by Attorney at Law Emily Dodson.

