Remaining member of Law Reform Commission sworn–in

Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 30, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday administered the Oath of Office to the remaining members of the Constitution Reform Commission and the Law Reform Commission during a ceremony at his Office.
The newly sworn-in members of the Constitution Reform Commission are tripartite (A New and United Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party, and the New Movement) representative Mr. Timothy Jonas; representative of the Guyana Bar Association, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran and representative of the Christian organisations, Mr. Keoma Griffith.
The other 18 members of the 21-member commission, including the chair, Justice (retired) Carl Singh, took their oath of office on April 3, 2024.
In addition, Dr. Marie Correia and Mr. Everton Singh-Lammy are the newest members of the Law Reform Commission, led by Attorney at Law Emily Dodson.
Open your mouths
May 30, 2024– Minister Ramson hails start of Elite Programme By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has teamed up with Speed Capital Commission to host a three-day...
May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has recently spoken on the issue of trade between Guyana and Trinidad,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]