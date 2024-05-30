Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man drinks to death

May 30, 2024

Kaieteur News – An autopsy conducted on the remains of a Berbice man found dead in a house on Sunday revealed that he drank himself to death. The post mortem revealed that he was killed by acute alcohol poisoning.

Dead, Doodnauth Singh

The dead man, Doodnauth Singh, was found on Sunday Morning at N0. 70 Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Police said he was, a labourer of No. 68 Village, Corentyne Initial investigations revealed that Singh started living with a friend at N0. 70 Village two weeks ago.  The friend recalled that on Saturday morning, Singh was lying on his bed and they chatted briefly with each other before he, (the friend), left for his work.

Singh’s good friend reportedly returned around 14:00hrs with a bottle of rum and noticed that Singh was still lying on the bed.  He did not disturb Singh but went out into his yard and imbibed by himself before heading to a wake around 16:00 hrs.

The man reportedly said he returned home around 20:00 hrs and retired to bed. The following morning, the friend said he found Singh lying motionless in the same position he left him and a foul scent was emanating from the room. The man said he observed what appeared to be blood on the floor.

The man said he immediately alerted the neighbourhood and the Police.

