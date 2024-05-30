Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man dies after truck collides with truck

May 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man died Wednesday afternoon after his car collided with a truck at Hillfoot Access Road, Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Dead is 68-year-old Rudolph Caines of Hillfoot Village.

Police in a press release stated that on Wednesday at  about 05:15 hrs the accident occurred at the junction of Hillfoot Public Road and Hillfoot Access Road Soesdyke Linden Highway, involving a truck with registration number GAG 6169 owned by Assaf Hoosein of Lot 14 North Road Georgetown and driven by Yogeshwar Ramnarine, age 38, of Lot 298 Richmond Housing Scheme Essequibo Coast, and motor car with registration number PGG 6390 owned and driven by Rudolph Caines, with occupant Maxine Caines, age 66, both of Hillfoot Village Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Inquiries revealed that the motor car was traveling north along the eastern side of Hillfoot Access Road, Soesdyke Linden Highway. As the car approached Hillfoot Public Road on Soesdyke Linden Highway, it is alleged that the driver failed to stop and veered into the path of the truck, which was travelling west along the southern side of the same road. This caused the truck to collide with the right-side centre portion of the car. As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged leaving both the driver and the occupants of the car with serious injuries. The occupants of the car were placed in a passing vehicle, and transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were both seen and examined by doctors on duty. However, Rudolph Caines was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the truck and no trace of alcohol was in his system. Both vehicles were lodged at the station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer. The body of the deceased was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting postmortem examination.

