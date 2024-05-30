Kidackie still behind bars

…accused of encouraging murder of President, ministers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) late Tuesday Evening said that executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Kidackie Amsterdam was arrested by police for encouraging or inciting person(s) to commit murder against the Head of State, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other Govt Officials.

He was reportedly arrested at his recording studio at Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

In the statement the police said that he was arrested in relation to three cybercrime offences which include; “Using a computer system to transmit words spoken by a video that encourages or incites any person to commit the offence of Murder against the President and members of the Government, using a computer system to disseminate information knowing same to be false. Some of the offences, police said, was committed against a businessman and others.

Police added that if found guilty, Amsterdam can face up to five years imprisonment and pay millions of dollars in fine.

Investigators said that they are treating the matter seriously.

With regard to murder of the head of state and other government officials, a tape seen by this media house revealed that it was a caller on Amsterdam’s morning show, who incited the murder of the head of state and other government officials.

Nevertheless, it was noted that Amsterdam made no attempts to stop the caller from making the remarks.

Meanwhile, the WPA condemned the arrest of Amsterdam by saying that the criminal charges now being levied against him can only be seen as an attempt to influence the civil matter brought against him or “to further persecute Amsterdam. “WPA views this development as another brazen utilisation of the police by the political bosses to harass and intimidate political opponents,” the WPA stated.