Forming a political party in Guyana is like selling ice to the Eskimos

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh democracy alive and kickin’ in Guyana. But only if yuh like yuh rice cook one way.

A man once try fuh form he own political party in Georgetown. De man brave, pick a public building and all. But when he reach de venue, only one person show up – and that was a reporter. Man, de reporter was probably more confuse than de man who launch de party!

Fast forward to January, and we got another hopeful. This man, he been with de Pee Pee Pee and then jump ship to de Hay F Cee. He decide to form he own party too. Give it a fancy name and everything. But instead of a public launch, he tek to Facebook.

De man seh, “Indicate yuh interest.” But guess wah? He do worse than de first man. Nobody, and we mean nobody, show any interest. Talk about a hard crowd!

Now, if we follow this line of progression, dem boys seh de next person who announce he forming a political party might not even support he own self. Picture it: “Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby announce de formation of de No-Show Party! As founder, I’m sorry, but I can’t endorse myself.”

Is like de two big parties, de Pee Pee Pee and de Pee N Cee tek up all de oxygen in de political room. Anybody else try fuh breathe, dem just suffocate. De political space so tight, even sardine would complain!

Yuh see, in theory, Guyana is a democracy. Pluralism supposed to mean yuh can form a party and have a fair chance. But in reality, dem two main parties dominate de scene like de only two mango trees in a yard full of plantain suckers. If yuh not with dem, yuh better don’t bodda. So, while we laugh at de man who launch he party to an empty room and de other who get blank on Facebook, de real joke is on us. We talk big about democracy and choices, but de truth is, forming a new political party in Guyana is like selling ice to Eskimos – it nah mek sense. De system rigged for de big players, and anybody else trying to join de game end up like a lonesome cowboy in a ghost town.

Dem boys seh, next time yuh hear somebody forming a new party, just remember: democracy in Guyana is a party where only two guests get invite and de rest of we watching from outside de window.

Talk half. Leff half