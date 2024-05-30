Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Contractors bid over $50M to build fish vendor shed at Meadow Bank wharf

May 30, 2024 News

President Irfaan Ali during his visit to the wharf back in March.

Kaieteur News – Contractors submitted bids to build a shed for fish vendors at the Meadow Bank Wharf ranging from $52M to $81M. President Irfaan Ali during an outreach at the wharf earlier this year had announced the construction of the shed.

At a recent opening of bids for the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that six contractors have applied for the contract and they are: Colin Talbot Contracting Service – $52,579,640; Keystone Industries – $59,639,900; Ameer’s Enterprises $56,514,000; Abrams General Contracting Service Inc. – $59,802,300; KGM Construction & Supply Inc. – $81,003,400; and Epcot Enterprise Inc. – $76,003,400.

This project would be executed through the Ministry of Agriculture. The ministry had previously issued a tender to undertake major rehabilitation works at the wharf, works which were estimated to cost $96,372,850. During the outreach to the wharf back in March. President was joined by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha where they listened to concerns raised by the fish vendors.

It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) that one of the major concerns raised was the need for running water in the area and repairs to the wharf. They also requested additional street lights for the area. After listening to their concerns, President Ali said that all the issues raised would be addressed and noted that the road leading to the wharf would be rehabilitated and a number of standpipes will be set up in the area. Additionally, a shed will be constructed in the area to properly accommodate them. This publication reported previously that a similar visit by the President back in 2022 saw the Guyana Police Force (GPF) establishing a permanent presence at the location to ensure the safety of those plying their trade and the safety of customers. The President’s intervention also saw the installation of proper washroom facilities and lighting for the fisher folks.

