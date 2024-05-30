18 contractors bid to build Nappi Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian village of Nappi in Region Nine is set to get a secondary school building for the first time, which will be built for an estimated cost of $215 million.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education was opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and a total of 18 contractors have bid for the works.

These contractors are: Surajpaul Balkaran & Sons Construction – $206,400,000; S. Alves Investment – $213,428,360; Osbert & Sons Construction Agriculture Transportation & Lumberyard – $213,860,930; Deodat H. Construction & Transportation – $213,802,200; R. Kissoon contracting service $293,520,400; Titanium Engineering & Construction Company Inc. – $219,971,650; Ceraturium – $214,030,500; Leo’s Aggregates & Construction Services – $212,294,870; Panko Steel Fabrication & Construction – $325,000,000; Reaz Akbar General Construction Services – $300,446,810; Sheriff Construction Inc. – $195,165,520; Ramesh Barker Construction – $213,477,500; 3D Construction – $208,083,580; J’s Stone Construction – $207,672,980; QA Civil Works – $201,757,988; NK Engineering Services – $184,106,750; Romain D. Construction – $ 214,331,040, and Quality Concrete Products & Construction – $207,052,075.

Kaieteur News understands that there is no secondary building for secondary school aged students there. They usually attend the Nappi primary top to receive their secondary education. The new school when completed is set to benefit some 300 students and surrounding villages such as Haiawa and Parishara.

It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) that during a visit to Region Nine last month, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had disclosed that in pursuit to achieve universal access to secondary education by 2025; four secondary schools will be constructed in the villages of Tabatinga, Nappi, Massara, and Mariwaunau.

It was also reported that the construction of the secondary schools will ease the overcrowding at St Ignatius, while closing the primary tops in the other communities to provide students with the opportunity to have better access to learning. This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that the Ministry of Education has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.