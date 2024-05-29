WPA’s executive arrested over cybercrime allegations

Kaieteur News – Social media Talk show host and executive member of the Working People’s Alliance, Kidackie Amsterdam was arrested on Tuesday by police at his home over cybercrime allegations.

Amsterdam managed to make an eight-minute live broadcast of police ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) turning up at his Buxton East Coast Demerara (ECD) during the morning hours. According to the live video, Amsterdam responded to a banging on his gate. He asked the men to identify themselves before he opened up. They responded that they were detectives. As he queried the reason for their visit to his home, the detectives could be heard saying that they were there in relation to cybercrime report.

Nothing else was heard or seen after because the camera went dark before the live ended. Kaieteur News later learnt that he was arrested and taken to the CID headquarters for questioning in relation to cybercrime allegations made against him. The Force is yet to issue an official statement to clear the air on Amsterdam’s arrest.

Meanwhile the WPA said that he was arrested around 10:00hrs on Tuesday. “He was taken to the CID headquarters and held for two hours before he was transferred to the Ruimveldt police station where he is currently being detained.”, the WPA said before adding, “he was informed of the reason for his arrest only after repeated queries by his attorney, Nigel Hughes.

The WPA alleged too that “the complainant named by the police, is known to be a close friend of a high government functionary who has already brought a civil case against Mr. Amsterdam stemming from remarks made on the Guyana Morning Time Social Media broadcast.”

According to the WPA, the criminal charges now being levied against Amsterdam can only be seen as an attempt to influence the civil matter brought against him or “to further persecute Amsterdam. “WPA views this development as another brazen utilisation of the police by the political bosses to harass and intimidate political opponents,” the WPA stated. The WPA claimed too that Amsterdam was also denied station bail. “WPA therefore deems Mr. Amsterdam a political prisoner whose civil rights are being trampled upon”, the political party said.