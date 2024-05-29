Latest update May 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Saipem employee critical after crane topples at Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc.

May 29, 2024 News

The toppled crane

The toppled crane

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is presently investigating a workplace accident at Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. West Coast Demerara, Region Three that left a Saipem employee hospitalized.

According to the Labour Ministry, the employee identified as Collis Hall was seriously injured after a 400-tonne Manitax Walk Crawler Crane, which he was operating during a test loading exercise, suddenly toppled.

The accident reportedly occurred on Saturday, May 25, around 18:57 hrs.  Hall is presently admitted at the Woodlands Hospital.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Open your mouths

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

LTI, UG continue unbeaten run during intense Round 3 matchups

May 29, 2024

YBG Tertiary Basketball League Season Two Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League Season Two continued with an action-packed third round fixture on Sunday at the...
Read More
Keevin Allicock’s Paris Olympic dream comes to an end

Keevin Allicock’s Paris Olympic dream comes to...

May 29, 2024

Back Circle Ballers B crowned Mocha-Arcadia’s Inaugural Independence Street Football Champs

Back Circle Ballers B crowned...

May 29, 2024

Silver Bullets move into final, as rain forces postponement of matches

Silver Bullets move into final, as rain forces...

May 29, 2024

Former Guyana cricketer Krishna Arjune slams 87 in Canada

Former Guyana cricketer Krishna Arjune slams 87...

May 29, 2024

Grove/Diamond NDC hosts Independence Dominoes competition

Grove/Diamond NDC hosts Independence Dominoes...

May 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]