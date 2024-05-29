Saipem employee critical after crane topples at Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is presently investigating a workplace accident at Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. West Coast Demerara, Region Three that left a Saipem employee hospitalized.

According to the Labour Ministry, the employee identified as Collis Hall was seriously injured after a 400-tonne Manitax Walk Crawler Crane, which he was operating during a test loading exercise, suddenly toppled.

The accident reportedly occurred on Saturday, May 25, around 18:57 hrs. Hall is presently admitted at the Woodlands Hospital.