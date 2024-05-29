Bids open to construct Kako, Karrau, Batavia nursery schools

Kaieteur News – During the reading of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, bids were opened for the construction and rehabilitation of several schools in Region Seven.

These projects are being undertaken by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven. This publication had reported that the RDC is preparing to build nursery schools in Karrau, Itaballi, Batavia and Kako villages, and rehabilitate and extend Two Miles Primary School Annex the Kamarang Nursery School, and over $200 million is estimated to complete the works. At the opening, it was revealed that over 10 contractors have submitted bids for each project. Kaieteur News understands that to fund projects for Region Seven through the RDC, approximately $2.6 billion was approved and allocated in national budget for that purpose.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Regional Democratic Council of Region 7

Construction of Kako nursery school, Region Seven.

Construction of nursery school at Karrau.

Construction of nursery school at Batavia.

Rehabilitation and extension of Kamarang Primary School

Rehabilitation and extension of Two Miles Primary School annex.

Ministry of Health

Extension of Mental Health Building.

Rehabilitation of Six X- Ray rooms.

Construction and Installation of an Elevator-Linden Hospital Complex.

Professional Engineering Consultancy Services for Supervision of the Construction: Suddie Nursing School and The New Amsterdam Nursing School.