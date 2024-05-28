Miner arrested for cannabis found in bus engine compartment

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old miner is now in custody after he claimed ownership of two parcels of cannabis found hidden in the engine compartment of a bus he was travelling in.

According to the police, ranks in Regional Division Eight during a recent exercise at Mango Landing Police Outpost, stopped a route 72 minibus with registration number BAF 4473 driven by Roger Smith called “Chowmein” at the check point.

The vehicle, which was enroute to Mahdia from Georgetown, was carrying four passengers. A search was carried out on the passengers and their belongings, but nothing illegal was found. However, while searching the engine compartment of the bus, two plastic wrapped parcels were discovered. The parcels were checked and it contained a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The driver and passengers were questioned, and one of the passengers, claimed ownership of the narcotics found. He was told of the offense committed, cautioned, and arrested.

The miner was then taken to the Mahdia Police Station, along with the driver and the suspected cannabis. The cannabis was weighed and amounted to over 2 kilograms.

The miner remains in custody. Investigations are ongoing.