58th Independence Day Greetings

Celebrating 58 years of nationhood

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends 58th Independence Day greetings to all Guyanese. It is a momentous occasion that marks the anniversary of Guyana’s sovereignty and nationhood. On May 26, 1966, Guyana gained independence from colonial rule, ushering in a new era of freedom, democracy, and national pride. Since then, Independence Day has been a symbol of patriotism, reminding us of the sacrifices and struggles of our forebears in the fight for independence and the shaping of our national identity. Independence Day is not only a time for celebration but also a time for reflection and renewal.

It is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy, equality, and social justice, which are the foundation of our nation. It is a time to honour the contributions of all Guyanese towards the development of our Guyana. The hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead on this anniversary, and every day in public spaces, honours our unique Guyanese identity and is a subtle, recurrent reminder that the country remains free and independent to chart its course.

Guyanese from all ethnic groups share this independent homeland that guarantees our democratic rights, such as freedom of worship, association, expression, and equality, among others.

Those freedoms cement the ties of diversity which serves as a bond for togetherness. Our multi-ethnic national holidays, and our participation in each other’s cultural festivities, represent another major aspect of our Co-operative Republic that has positively affected ethnic relations. It is the view of the Commission that the importance of unity and solidarity in advancing our nation’s development cannot be understated. We recognize the diversity of our society as a source of strength and resilience and call upon all Guyanese to embrace our differences and work together towards prosperity of our nation as the national motto aptly prescribes, ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny.’ Happy Independence to all!

Ethnic Relations Commission

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

GPSU Message on the Occasion of Guyana’s 58th Independence Anniversary

On May 26, 1966 the Union Jack was lowered and the Golden Arrow Head was raised for the first time to reflect our Nation’s new sovereignty. We boast a prideful motto of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”. The Independence March was a precursor to Republicanism where Guyana finally threw off the trappings of the centuries old coerced and imposed systems of constitutional monarchy to embark on the path of self-determination.

The road to political independence was marred with severe resistance, however overwhelming support came from the working class as national unity and internal self-government became the objective. The founding father of Trade Unionism in Guyana, Cde. Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow advanced the need for Guyana to be politically independent, but this, he stated, would have been meaningless if society was not united and inclusive, while organized to benefit the working class and have justice delivered.

Today, 58 years since Prime Minister Forbes Burnham received the instrument of Independence, the working class struggles have multiplied, bad governance reigns, transparency and accountability is at cataclysmic levels and corruption disrupts and fragments the economic structures and social fabrics of our society, constitutional obligations are blatantly violated, breaches of fundamental principles and rights of workers continue, rampant inequalities in the distribution of resources, and the flight of skilled human capitals to foreign countries.

Clearly, our society today is in a state of deterioration and national unity is at stake; it would be foolhardy to continue on this trajectory as there is presumptuous movements and placements of strategic military units and hardware at Guyana’s border. This conduct is contravening long standing agreements and settlements that threatens Guyana’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity, stability and peace within the Region.

From the perspective of Labour, non-compliances with the Occupational Safety and Health requirements are having undesirable effects, even the loss of lives. The absence of Judicial Independence and Prudence are counter-productive to upholding the Rule of Law and can undermine the integrity of this system of governance. Decisions delivered by the Judiciary have come under extensive scrutiny, suggestive of inappropriate Judgements.

Labour is under severe pressure to continue delivering Quality Public Services, the suppression of the right to organize and bargain collectively, Labour Law violations and the non-implementation of international standards that provide additional safeguards against impositions of Conditions of Service, abuses of Constitutional Rights, violence and harassments in the world of work.

The Guyana Public Service Union strongly condemns the manipulation in the political environment, and repeats the call for workers’ conditions of service to be improved within the context of due regard for the Collective Bargaining Process. How else can progress be measured when retrograde steps forfeit Law and Order; when regressive methods are employed as a substitute for Collective Bargaining; when profits trump working class needs.

On May 26, 2024 as we celebrate our 58th Anniversary as an Independent Nation there would be long speeches, commitments and promises to transform the lives of Guyanese. Let us, honestly, reflect on the foregoing state of affairs in our Society today and truly embark on righting all the wrongs that permeates the working class environment and to collectively work towards a common goal that benefits all, equally.

The Guyana Public Service Union remains optimistic about the future of Guyana despite the challenges faced by workers and the nation in a quickly transforming global environment plagued with mounting geo-political, environmental, and economic crises. Importantly, we must leave a legacy of stability and economic prosperity for the future generations, while fulfilling the requirements of today’s society in a participatory framework of good governance. Great men and women have fought as a unified front to secure our Independent Status and it would be egregious to sow disunity at this particular time in our history.

It is the firm belief of the Guyana Public Service Union that much more can be done to enhance the lives of every Guyanese, utilizing available resources to improve conditions of service for workers, and restoring decency to professional occupations, by investing in the skilled human capital in an effort to stop their out-flux.

On behalf of the Executive Council and Members of the Guyana Public Service Union a Happy 58th Independence Anniversary is extended to all Guyanese. Let us all work together as a unified nation, confronting in harmony, the challenges before us internally and externally, while safeguarding our Rights, our Heritage and our Sovereignty as an Independent Nation.

Long live the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Independence must mean something for those who fought for it- workers

This 58th Independence Anniversary finds workers of Guyana-past, present and future- questioning whether the battle they waged against the colonial authority for the right to political, social and economic self-determination is currently under threat.

In the world’s fastest growing economy the condition of work and standard of living for many workers leave much to be desired. Workers are waging a battle for the right to employment, livable wages/salary and better working conditions, decent pension, collective bargaining, affordable health care, quality education among other fundamental rights and freedoms that are being denied.

An economy in 2024 with a $1.146 Trillion National Budget and expected revenue from oil and gas pegged at US$2.8 billion mean nothing to the average workers who are continuously being denied and excluded.

In 2024 workers face a challenge from their government who is appealing a decision by the Court that upholds their constitutional right to collective bargaining. Bauxite workers employed at Bauxite Company Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) continue to be denied their termination benefits.

2024 is not a happy year for the workers of Guyana who are practically shut out from their rightful place as the true heirs of Guyana’s wealth. Hopelessness, despair, and fear are everywhere.

The 58th anniversary finds a very divided nation- a society dangerously drifting from its motto, “One People One Nation One Destiny.” Discrimination and marginalisation are everywhere, posing a threat to social cohesion, undermining the foundational thrust of nation building from which our motto sprung.

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) reiterates the call for an approach to governance that is inclusionary and consistent with the Constitution of Guyana, universally acceptable principles, and human rights.

GTUC calls for a government that watches out for workers and the vulnerable in our society- whoever they are, wherever they are, and whatever they look like- even as it addresses the legitimate needs and concerns of the wealthy and well connected.

It was the Trade Union Movement- from 1926- that led the charge for the people’s right to self-determination and today asserts its commitment to inclusionary and sustainable approaches to governance; the protection, security and advancement of the people; and proper management of our resources- human, natural and man-made. The under mentioned 10-point represents the workers’ just demands to peacefully co-exist and thrive:

Implementation of the nation’s Political Objective to establish an inclusionary democracy, as outlined in Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana; Old Age Pension to be pegged (at least) to the minimum wage established in the public service; Return National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to financial viability + activate Unemployment Benefit to assist displaced workers; Establishment of new wages/salary bands for Public Servants, Disciplined Forces + Teachers to reflect the new economy. The current bands are outmoded and should be discarded; Realise Cash Grant as proposed by Professor Clive Thomas (i.e., $1 million to every adult Guyanese as a form of Direct Transfer from oil revenue); Honour the Tripartite Committee Wage Agreement for private sector workers, as agreed to during the APNU+AFC administration; Respect right to freedom of association and collective bargaining as enshrined at Article 147 in the Constitution of Guyana and which are among the first international conventions the Government of Guyana ratified in the immediate post independent period; Respect the right to free education from nursery to university (Article 27- Constitution of Guyana). Cancel debts from students who took loans to attend the University of Guyana (UG). Direct oil money to the indigenous education institutions (UG and Critchlow Labour College) that have played a pivotal role in bringing this country to where it is now; Equity in management of oil and gas as well as non-oil economies- Systems must be put in place to create opportunities for all, based on want, ability and interest; not race, political association, and other discriminatory markers. Guyana needs an Affirmative Action Plan; Political, economic and social justice for all Guyanese for there can be no societal peace when all are not treated as deserving.

Workers/citizens are reminded on this auspicious day that we could have only come this far because our ancestors fought various battles to bring us to where we are today. We must honour them by continuing the struggle for freedom; for economic, social and political justice; for fundamental human rights; for equitable development.

Happy Independence!

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

GAWU’s Independence Day Message 2024

The achievement of political independence on May 26, 1966, marked the victory of the Guyanese people in breaking free from their enduring colonial chains. It was a significant moment for all Guyanese, as it placed the nation’s future and fate in its people’s hands. The struggle for independence was ignited by the unfairness and injustice of the colonial system, which aimed to oppress its subjects for the benefit of the colonising country. Colonialism proved to be a harsh system that brought about hardship and adversity. The quest for independence was in part fuelled by the tragic slaying of the Enmore Martyrs, a stark reminder of the lengths to which colonialism would go to maintain its dominance.

As we celebrate our Independence, we are reminded of the Father of our Nation, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, who played a crucial role in our struggle. His unwavering commitment to our people and country and his relentless efforts to achieve a united and free Guyana are etched in the annals of history. Dr. Jagan and his comrades’ dedication led our country to the cherished freedom we enjoy today. We are forever grateful to these past leaders, whose contributions have allowed us to chart our course as a people and a nation.

As we celebrate fifty-eight (58) years of Independence, we acknowledge the remarkable progress our country has made. Our nation has significantly improved healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social amenities. We are now on the brink of an unprecedented era of development, giving rise to high hopes and the realisation of our long-held dreams for our beloved country. We acknowledge that our journey since Independence has been marked by challenges. The ethnic divisions from the pre-independence period continue to be exploited by some for their interests. However, we believe that the majority of our people are not influenced by those with divisive intentions. Our people understand that our strength lies in our unity, and we should all strive to achieve the goal of “One Guyana”. Similarly, we cannot overlook the threats to our democratic values by those seeking to seize political power against the will of our people. It was a dark period in our country, and we are aware that the masterminds are still among us. Additionally, we are faced with Venezuelan aggression, a longstanding issue that has escalated in recent times. We condemn Venezuela’s aggression and affirm that Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

As we celebrate our 58th Independence Anniversary, GAWU extends warm greetings to all Guyanese. We honour our remarkable leaders and the bravery of the Guyanese people. Today, we honour those who fought for and secured our Independence. As we move ahead, remember our motto: “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”.

A happy Independence Day from GAWU!