Paying a fine to see the Commissioner of Police

Dear Editor,

Permit me a space in your daily to pen this letter. I am a Guyanese by birth and also a Licensed Firearm Holder. I do frequent the Police Headquarters in Eve-Leary to transact professional business.

On three separate occasions I visited the headquarters to transact business, be it licenses renewal, purchasing of ammunition or even to see the Commissioner of Police.

On all occasions I am being greeted by TSU police at the main gate, while many of the Officers are professional, their supervisor who I assumed is a Sergeant having three stripes on his shoulder and goes by the name of Persaud constantly bangs on visitors to “leave a raise” or “left something for the boys” before you can see the Commissioner of Police or transact any business. If you leave that raise then you won’t have to be searched before you enter the compound. If you don’t then you’ll face the wrath of being harassed.

Recently I visited the Police Headquarters and hadn’t had any cash on me and because I could not leave a raise, Mr. Persaud refused to let me see the Commissioner of Police and refused to let me access the Police Headquarters compound. His words were that “Commissioner not seeing nobody, he ain’t deh”. Mind you that a few minutes after, while I was still there, someone who I presumed to be friends with Persaud came and asked to go see the Commissioner, he allowed that individual to enter the compound. Mr. Persaud’s words to him were “When you come down you gon deal with me”.

All this was done in the presence of about three other police who were present at the time. This same behavior was meted out to three of my friends who are businessmen after I told them what had happened to me and they shared their experiences. The Guyana Police Force and the Commissioner of Police have a mandate to serve and protect the Citizens of this country and while the Commissioner has an open door policy, his ranks are mandating citizens to pay up before seeing him which does not look good on the Force as a whole. Such behavior should not be tolerated and a review of the operations entering the Police Headquarters should be in effect.

Regards,

Disappointed Citizen