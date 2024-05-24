Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt to increase black eyed, red beans cultivation – President Ali

May 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana will begin cultivating black eyed and red beans on a larger scale within a few days, aiming to satisfy existing local and regional demand for these crops.

“I am going to visit that farm in about three days. The planters and everything are here…So, the small farmers will help to support the local markets,” the head of state disclosed.

The president was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) 32nd Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

He emphasised that the initiative will enable the country to achieve self-sufficiency in black-eyed and red beans by the first quarter of 2025. Furthermore, the undertaking would give Guyana the capacity to supply the two crops to the markets in CARICOM by 2026.

In October 2023, the president unveiled plans to cultivate red beans on 400 acres of land in Baracara Village in Region Six. Additionally, large-scale production of black eyed beans and red beans is being cultivated at Ebini along the Berbice River. Several other massive developmental projects are ongoing to achieve food security locally and regionally. “Agriculture is our future and this is going to be [a] massive revenue creation for this country,” the head of state emphasised.  Over the years, investments in the agriculture sector have been carefully made to position Guyana as the food hub in the region while reducing the region’s food importation bill. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West Indies

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West...

May 24, 2024

ESPNcricinfo – T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies got on the front foot in their final preparations for the tournament with a commanding 28-run win over South Africa, their biggest margin of...
Read More
ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic St. George’s Cathedral 

ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic...

May 24, 2024

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off tomorrow

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off...

May 24, 2024

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard as tournament enters Day four

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard...

May 24, 2024

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set for Sunday

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set...

May 24, 2024

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in quarter finals

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in...

May 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]