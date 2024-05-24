Govt to increase black eyed, red beans cultivation – President Ali

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana will begin cultivating black eyed and red beans on a larger scale within a few days, aiming to satisfy existing local and regional demand for these crops.

“I am going to visit that farm in about three days. The planters and everything are here…So, the small farmers will help to support the local markets,” the head of state disclosed.

The president was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) 32nd Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

He emphasised that the initiative will enable the country to achieve self-sufficiency in black-eyed and red beans by the first quarter of 2025. Furthermore, the undertaking would give Guyana the capacity to supply the two crops to the markets in CARICOM by 2026.

In October 2023, the president unveiled plans to cultivate red beans on 400 acres of land in Baracara Village in Region Six. Additionally, large-scale production of black eyed beans and red beans is being cultivated at Ebini along the Berbice River. Several other massive developmental projects are ongoing to achieve food security locally and regionally. “Agriculture is our future and this is going to be [a] massive revenue creation for this country,” the head of state emphasised. Over the years, investments in the agriculture sector have been carefully made to position Guyana as the food hub in the region while reducing the region’s food importation bill. (DPI)