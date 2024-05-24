Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

$38M repairs for Ankerville No.2 drainage pump

May 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) intends to rehabilitate the No.2 drainage pump at Ankerville Pump Station in Region Six at an estimated cost of $38 million.

The project was revealed during a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, where it was disclosed that nine contractors have applied for the contract.

In relation to drainage works, the ministry is planning to upgrade the Flagstaff Road at the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) in Region Three at an estimated cost of $16 million.

Plans are also in train to rehabilitate the Hackney Canal in the Lower Pomeroon River for $22 million and construct a sluice revetment at Blenheim, Leguan for $167 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture

Upgrade of Flagstaff road at East Demerara Water Conservancy.

Construction of sluice revetment at Blenheim, Leguan.

Rehabilitation of Hackney Canal Lower Pomeroon River.

Development of Sommerset & Berks Co-op Pastureland, Region Two.

Rehabilitation of No.2 drainage pump at Ankerville Pump Station, Region Six.

