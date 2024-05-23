Latest update May 23rd, 2024 11:41 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GPS receives $8M speedboat to enhance operations

May 23, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS), on Wednesday, received a speedboat and an engine, valued at approximately $8 million, to bolster its transportation capabilities and reinforce security in riverine areas, particularly along the Mazaruni River in Region Seven.

The $8M speedboat procured for the Guyana Prison Service

The $8M speedboat procured for the Guyana Prison Service

These contributions are part of the Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) program, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), aimed at addressing prison overcrowding.

During the handover ceremony at the Parika Police Station, Adele Clarke, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, highlighted the ministry’s support to various agencies, including the GPS, to enhance the justice system.

Clarke expressed delight in partnering with the Prison Service to improve conditions for both prisoners and prison officers, enabling the agency to better meet inmate needs and expand transportation provisions.

“This will help particularly in the Mazaruni area because there, the form of transportation has to do with traveling on the waterways. The donation of this speedboat will definitely enhance our response capability at the Mazaruni Prison,” the director stressed.

The speedboat would enhance response capabilities at the Mazaruni Prison, reducing travel time, improving punctuality for court appearances, facilitating prisoners’ access to medical care outside the facility, and supporting regular patrols conducted by prison officers. The increased security arrangements would ensure the safe movement of inmates to different locations. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Every country demanding more and more taxes, not Guyana.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

First Lady lights up Hope Children’s Home as ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Tour continues

First Lady lights up Hope Children’s Home as ICC T20 World Cup...

May 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – First Lady of Guyana Arya Ali spent some quality time with the kids from the Hope Children’s Home as part of Guyana’s leg of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour....
Read More
Thirteen attend GFF first all-female referee workshop

Thirteen attend GFF first all-female referee...

May 23, 2024

Commander Ramana continues to support ‘grass root’ initiatives in Police Division 4B

Commander Ramana continues to support ‘grass...

May 23, 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy lands at majestic Kaieteur Falls

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy lands at...

May 23, 2024

Kishan and Sons softball cricket, dominoes set for Sunday in Wakenaam

Kishan and Sons softball cricket, dominoes set...

May 23, 2024

Horsemen anticipate smooth transition with introduction of legislation

Horsemen anticipate smooth transition with...

May 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]