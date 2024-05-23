GPS receives $8M speedboat to enhance operations

Latest update May 23rd, 2024 11:41 AM
May 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS), on Wednesday, received a speedboat and an engine, valued at approximately $8 million, to bolster its transportation capabilities and reinforce security in riverine areas, particularly along the Mazaruni River in Region Seven.
These contributions are part of the Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) program, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), aimed at addressing prison overcrowding.
During the handover ceremony at the Parika Police Station, Adele Clarke, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, highlighted the ministry’s support to various agencies, including the GPS, to enhance the justice system.
Clarke expressed delight in partnering with the Prison Service to improve conditions for both prisoners and prison officers, enabling the agency to better meet inmate needs and expand transportation provisions.
“This will help particularly in the Mazaruni area because there, the form of transportation has to do with traveling on the waterways. The donation of this speedboat will definitely enhance our response capability at the Mazaruni Prison,” the director stressed.
The speedboat would enhance response capabilities at the Mazaruni Prison, reducing travel time, improving punctuality for court appearances, facilitating prisoners’ access to medical care outside the facility, and supporting regular patrols conducted by prison officers. The increased security arrangements would ensure the safe movement of inmates to different locations. (DPI)
