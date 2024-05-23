Gaming On The Rise Throughout Guyana

There will be an estimated 3.3 billion active gamers worldwide in 2024, which is a staggering number and one that’s projected to keep growing. In the last eight years, there’s been an increase of over 1 billion new gamers joining the ranks. The global gaming market is a powerhouse, generating an estimated $282 billion USD in revenue.

And, in Guyana, like so many other countries, gaming is fast becoming a popular pastime. However, it is an area that is not extensively documented. Yet, while the Guyanese market is still developing, there are global insights that indicate that gaming is a robust and recession-proof industry in the country.

Mobile gaming is seen as the most popular segment due to the high penetration of smartphones and internet accessibility in Guyana. This mirrors global trends where mobile gaming constitutes a significant portion of the gaming market​.

There’s one area of gaming, however, that remains a gray area for Guyanans: online gambling. Guyana’s gambling laws are outlined in the Gambling Prevention Act, Chapter 9:02 which provides a detailed framework for the regulation of gaming activities within the country.

The legislation has undergone revisions to include certain types of internet-based gambling, such as online sports betting and lotteries. However, despite this, there still remains an extreme lack of detailed regulations when it comes to the majority of online casino activities. As they are not explicitly prohibited, they operate within a legal ambiguity.

Many areas across the globe have similar restrictions, such as Singapore and Japan. The solution for players in these countries, and many Guyanans, too, is to play at online offshore casinos. According to online casino expert, Andrew O’Malley: “Since offshore casinos are based outside of [the country], they don’t have to follow regional gambling laws. As a result of that, you can legally play at any offshore casinos.” (Source: https://www.business2community.com/gambling/best-online-casinos-real-money) These online casinos are proving popular due to their wide range of games – many of which are difficult to find elsewhere – as well as quick withdrawals and a range of offers, including bonuses for new players.

Brick-and-mortar casinos, on the other hand, are legal in Guyana, but they are tightly regulated. Operators are legally obliged to obtain licenses from the Gaming Authority of Guyana to operate legally. This includes obtaining both a Casino Premises License and a Casino Operator’s License. The application process involves a lot of detailed scrutiny to ensure that only suitable businesses are granted licenses. This is similar to Great Britain, where The UK Gambling Commission heavily regulates all forms of gambling, including casinos. Operators need licenses and adhere to strict rules on things like age verification, responsible gambling practices, and fair play.

While physical casinos are permitted with a license, most other forms of gambling are prohibited. This includes common gambling houses, lotteries (with certain exemptions for charitable purposes), and street gambling.

Law enforcement agencies have the authority to investigate and take action against illegal gambling activities. This includes obtaining search warrants for suspected gambling premises and seizing equipment used for unlawful gambling. Any persons found in common gaming houses are presumed to be participating in gambling activities unless they can prove otherwise.

Video gaming is also growing in the country. This year, the video gaming market in Guyana is set to hit a revenue milestone of over $6 million. Forecasts suggest a steady trajectory, with an estimated growth rate of over 10%, leading to a market volume projection of almost $8.5 million by 2027.

Competitive video gaming, too, is gaining momentum locally, with tournaments often drawing in enthusiastic gamers. Despite the absence of official statistics, there is evidence to suggest that there’s a pretty substantial (and growing) gaming community within the country. Globally, however, competitive gaming, also known as eSports, is projected to reach a revenue of $4.3 billion this year.

The most popular games in Guyana include MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas) like Dota 2 and League of Legends, FPS (First-Person Shooters) such as Call of Duty and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as well as Battle Royales like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. Worldwide, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox continue to reign supreme among avid players.

The future outlook for online gaming in Guyana appears promising. As internet accessibility continues to improve, the community is set to expand even further. With increasing awareness of the industry thanks to high-profile developers and influencers, Guyana’s gaming scene is expected to thrive in the coming years.