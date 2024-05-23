Latest update May 23rd, 2024 11:41 AM

$30M estimated to supervise construction of Black Bush Polder pump station

May 23, 2024

Kaieteur News – Having retendered to construct the Black Bush Polder pump station in Region Six, the Ministry of Agriculture is now seeking a consultant to supervise the construction works, for an estimated cost of $30,582,600.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the ministry which stated that the project is being executed through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

In the same tender, the ministry is also seeking consultancy services for the design review and supervision services for the construction of pump station at Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice. This is estimated to cost $25,275,000.

Kaieteur News reported previously that after the contract for the pump station to irrigate the Black Bush Polder Front Lands was terminated last year, the government went out to tender for another contractor to build the facility for an estimated cost of $799,729,350.

Bids relating to that tender opened back in March and a total of 15 contractors applied for the contract. In that list of contractors was the construction firm, Yunas Civil and Building Construction, which had its contract terminated for the failure to complete the pump station project.

It was reported that the Agriculture Ministry back in October 2021 had inked a $978.7 million contract with Yunaz Civil and Building Construction to build a pump station at the Black Bush Polder Front Lands which was expected to be completed early 2023.

However, the project had passed its deadline and the slothfulness of the works was raised by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul in October 2023.

Following the concerns raised by the Opposition MP, the Ministry of Agriculture in a letter addressing the issue had announced that the project was terminated by NDIA in September 2023, for poor quality and performance of works being executed.

