Impose stricter penalties on repeat traffic offenders – Road Safety Council

May 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Stricter penalties imposed on repeat traffic offenders can help to reduce the number of road accidents, Chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) Earl Lambert has said.

Lambert made the call last week during an informative programme on Radio Eve Leary. Lambert said most accidents occur because road users fail to comply with traffic rules.

“It’s amazing that you keep preaching one thing and talking about the 5 C’s but when you look at the way accidents occur you realize that persons are not really paying attention to the way they should use the road,” he said noting that those guilty are “being selfish”.

He added, “It’s just caring about yourself and not caring about others.”

As a result, Lambert proposed the suspension of the licences of repeat traffic offenders. This, he said, will serve as a powerful deterrent.

“Once the person’s licence is suspended, they will have to go back through training so that they can learn how they should use the road. If that system starts, we will be sending a message,” the NRSC Chairman opined.

Lambert continued: “We are going to canvas the authorities to make sure that… it is in the book already. It’s just that it is not being enforced, and we need for that to be enforced, so that it [serves as a] deterrent to those who are using the roads, especially the drivers, that there is something that can cause you to lose your licences.”

The Chairman’s call to action reflects a growing concern over traffic law compliance and the impact of reckless driving on public safety. By pushing for the strict enforcement of the existing laws, Lambert hopes that there is a reduction in the number of traffic accidents and lives are ultimately saved.

