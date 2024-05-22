ExxonMobil to complete drilling new exploration well in July

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) is currently conducting exploration drilling operations at the Trumpetfish-1 well site in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The exploration activities are slated to be completed on July 31, 2024, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) said in a Notice to Mariners published in Tuesday’s edition of Kaieteur News.

According to the Notice, the MODU Stena Carron vessel will be engaged in the drilling activities and will incorporate the use of 21 other vessels.

The well site is situated approximately 127.4 nautical miles or 235.9 kilometers off the coast of Guyana and covers an area of 0.29 square nautical miles.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Alistair Routledge during a press conference last month revealed that the company is pursuing two exploration wells this year.

He said, “We have just spud the redmouth well and we actually did what we call the open water works, the top hull section for the trumpet-fish well just before that so those two wells are the big, what we call, the anchor-hunting wells that potentially step out new anchor discoveries.”

By mid June, Exxon expects the drilling results from the redmouth well.

According to Routledge, Exxon strategically assesses the inventory to understand the best spots to conduct its drilling operations. He explained, “We continue to work through the inventory and understand where would it make sense to drill, whether that’s what we might call more near field wild cats; so trying to understand resource near to some of the current anchors or potential anchors versus out in the more open acreage where we don’t have discoveries.”

Exxon has so far made one discovery in the Stabroek Block for the year. The Bluefin well, announced in March, is located approximately 8.5 kilometres southeast of the Sailfin-1 well, in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block.

Bluefin is the 41st successful oil find in the prolific Stabroek Block since 2015. Despite the discovery announcement, the company provided no update on the estimated recoverable resources in the block. In the early days of exploration activities however, the oil company’s discovery announcements shared detailed information on the recoverable oil estimates.

This newspaper previously reported that the company’s last resource count, dated April 26, 2022, declared the recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block at nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels. Since then, eight new discoveries have been made but Guyana has received no update on the Stabroek Block reserves.