$144M estimated for construction of Parika fire station

Kaieteur News – The new Parika fire station scheduled to be built in the future is estimated to cost $114 million. This is according to an estimate provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ engineer’s department, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced.

At the opening of bids, it was revealed that 23 contractors have applied for the contract. Kaieteur News understands that funding for the project comes from the Ministry’s $44.8 billion budgeted for 2024.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said in this year’s budget presentation that the government has always been committed to building the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to discharge its important mandate.

Further, the importance of the GFS being in a state of constant readiness to respond to threat of loss of property or endangerment of person cannot be overstated.

As a result, the government has been upgrading the physical facilities of the Fire Service. Minister Singh disclosed that $545 million was expended in 2023 for infrastructural and maintenance works at fire stations in Leonora, Ogle and Wales as well as the Fire Service Headquarters at Durban Park.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News reported that this year, infrastructural investments include the completion of the Diamond Fire Station, construction of additional fire stations at Charity, Parika, Soesdyke and Wisburg as well as the extension and rehabilitation of fire stations in Linden, Rose Hall and Timehri.

A total of $572.8 million has been allocated for the projects.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Parika Fire Station, Region Three.

National Data Management Authority (NMDA)

Procurement of servers.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Supply and delivery of 20 new outboard engines lot1 to 6.

Guyana Power and Light

Engineering Designs, including BoQ and Cost Estimate for L1/L3 Transmission Lines.

Ministry of Public Works

Emergency Repairs to various bridges.

Construction/ Rehabilitation Wakenaam Main Access Roads.