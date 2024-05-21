Olmac treats first dialysis patient

Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – One week after Olmac Medical Hub Guyana opened its doors in Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, its first dialysis patient was treated on Monday.
Dialysis is the removal of waste product in the blood stream. “The non-functioning kidney gets an artificial kidney to purify the blood and return the purified blood to the system and the waste blood is cleaned,” Dr. Phillip McPherson, proprietor of Olmac explained.
He told Kaieteur News he was excited that the Centre could offer the best treatment to patients, not only on the West Coast but across the country. Thakoordai Chotoo, 78, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara was Olmac’s first dialysis patient. The elderly woman previously travelled to Georgetown thrice weekly for care. The dialysis process usually takes about four hours. Olive Sinclair, a Registered Nurse at the facility who is also a dialysis technician said she was happy that Olmac is offering this service as this will save patients time and resources by avoiding to travel to Region Four.
