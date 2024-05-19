NGO launched in Linden to honour murdered nurse, Schenise Apple

Kaieteur News – Five years after the death of Linden nurse Schenise Apple while performing her duties in Mahdia, Region Eight, a Not-for-Profit, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) was launched in her memory.

The organisation, Apple Foundation Inc. (AFI) was launched on Friday in Wismar, Linden by the late nurse’s relatives.

On July 2, 2019, Apple’s body was found by her colleagues hanging from a window in her room at the nurses’ hostel in Mahdia. Initially, the case was treated as a suicide but following further investigations, the Guyana Police Force has listed the case as a homicide.

The woman’s family was informed of this via a correspondence in 2022.

Meanwhile, at the launching ceremony, Apple’s father, Dexton Copeland, said the NGO aims to bring awareness to the challenges faced by nurses daily while providing the necessary support.

Nurse Schenise Apple was murdered in 2019 in Mahdia where she provided her services to the Ministry of Health. AFI will be comprised of past and present nurses along with leaders of the community and other stakeholders, who will assist with the delivery of its mandate.

In addition to supporting nurses, especially those serving in remote territories, the organisation will also provide support for abused women, senior citizens and shut-ins residing in Linden.

“The mission of the organisation is to fully attend to nurses and fulfill their needs but what we ask the nurses to do in return, is to give back to the community,” Copeland said.

Several nurses from the community of Linden have already joined the organisation including retired nurse Donna Reynolds, a nurse who worked for several years at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC). Reynolds will be in the organisation’s office to assist with data entry and to coordinate when, where and how the work will be executed since the other nurses on the team are employed.

API’s office is located at Burnham Drive, Wismar, Linden. Medical kits were also provided to the nurses who will be doing home visits, caring for shut-ins and collecting data, during the commissioning ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kenard Copeland, Apple’s relative gave an overview of the organisation and noted that the initiative is one that will benefit the mining town of Linden while noting that its success requires lots of research, money, support, partnership, and volunteering.

Pastor Mark George who did the feature address referenced the words of the late Martin Luther King, who said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question should be what are you doing for others.”

George encouraged the partners to run with the organisation’s cause and give a listening ear to the vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Odetta Hyderkhan, a midwife of the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), encouraged her colleagues to continue to possess qualities of pleasantness, confidentiality, empathy and to be observant always.

Trained persons who are desirous of volunteering with the organisation can visit the office for further information.

Mayor of Linden, Sharma Solomon; Town Clerk, Lennox Gasper; Former Regional Chairman, Rennis Morian; and other regional and religious officials were also present at the launch.