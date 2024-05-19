Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Melo Entertainment, DJ Garwin to create history at Port Kaituma’s ‘One Guyana’ concert

May 19, 2024 News

Latin Artiste, Issibaby, International recording Artiste Demarco, Guyanese Artiste, Timeka Marshall and Trinidadian Artiste, The Hitman

By Shervin Belgrave 

Kaieteur News – Promoters, Melo Entertainment and DJ Garwin, are set to create history this Independence weekend at Port Kaituma by hosting the first ever ‘One Guyana’ Independence Super Concert in the Region One village.

The concert will be held this Saturday, May 25 at Quincy’s Place, Port Kaituma with international recording Jamaican Dancehall Artiste, Demarco headlining the concert. Singing alongside him for the very first time in Port Kaituma, will be our very own  Timeka Marshall, “Miss Winie Winie”, Trinidadian Chutney Artiste the “Hitman” famous for his hit song, “Bring the Fire Water”  and the newest Latin Artiste on the block, the Bad Family’s Issibaby from Venezuela.

While Port Kaituma has had music shows in the past, it has never witnessed anything of this magnitude. Super concerts are usually limited to the Capital City, Georgetown and persons from hinterland communities spend thousands of dollars to get to the city to attend the concerts.

While Georgetown has a packed line-up and shows for the Independence weekend, Melo Entertainment and DJ Garwin decided that it was time to include Port Kaituma in year’s festivities.

Music will be provided by Power King and Bullet Sound, Seen Up, DJ Garwin and Selector Big Papa. Persons desirous of attending the show are being asked to purchase their tickets early. Early bird tickets cost $3000 for general admission and $10,000 for VIP admission. Patrons will pay more for tickets at the gate.

Tickets are on sale at Quincy’s Bar and Chilcott and Sons in Port Kaituma.

The ‘One Guyana’ Independence Concert is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Titan Industries Inc. and Legacy Global Entertainment.

