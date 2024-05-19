Guyanese-American family‘s Caribbean-infused beef patty racking up rave reviews in New York

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – No matter which corner of the globe you trod, Guyanese are known for a couple of things including their hospitality, enterprising spirit and great food. Perhaps, it’s a combination of all these qualities that has launched one Guyanese-American family in the spotlight.

Within just 18 months, the owners of Datz Deli located in Hollis Ave, Queens, NY and Clinton Street, Manhattan NY, went from obscurity to become possibly the most talked new Deli in New York.

But how did that happen, Joshua Dat, the visionary behind the popular city eatery explained that it took a little faith, lots of hard work and dedication to get the business off the ground.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur told this publication that he has been dreaming of opening the eatery, since he was a teenager.

He explained, “The reason I started Datz Deli is because of my father. Ever since, he came to this country from Guyana, he has been working for other people, helping them build their brand and empire and they would promise him stuff but never come through.”

As a result of watching his hardworking dad get betrayed repeatedly, the young restaurateur said he saved as much as he could to raise the capital to open the family’s first’s Deli in Queens, NY.

He told the newspaper that “It took me 15 years to raise the capital, I lost it, then raised it back again. I couldn’t give up on the dream because I knew my dad is a great cook and our family had something special to offer the world.”

Dat said when it was time to open the restaurant, his parents and other close family members quit their jobs and came to work for him.

“It’s a family business; everyone working here is family,” he said about the eatery. And although he was born in New York, the businessman is Guyanese by heart.

“I had to do something for Guyana because even though I was born in New York. I love my culture. I love being Guyanese. My father has been talking about Guyana for as long as I can remember. He would tell me stories that made me fall in love with the culture. So, the concept for Datz Deli is inspired by Guyanese and Caribbean cultures,” he posited.

Dat continued “Being Guyanese, I wanted to make sure that people knew when they came here to the store, it was Guyanese-owned by having the colours of our flag shine bright. I mean, we have such a beautiful flag. I just wanted to make sure that people knew that we are Guyanese and that this is not just a regular Caribbean eatery, it’s Guyanese.”

‘The famous Mac Patty’

With his unique Guyanese-Caribbean culture on full display, the businessman knew he had something special to offer customers. He searched for months to find “that thing” that would give the business an edge over his competitors.

“I just knew we needed something on the menu to stand out because there are so many other Caribbean stores in Queens.”

Dat said he was handed a million-dollar idea on an ordinary day when a customer walked into his corner store in Hollis, Queens, and asked for its signature dish — a Jamaican beef patty filled with macaroni and cheese. But could she add oxtail gravy to that? “I hadn’t thought of it that way,” Dat says. Neither had the person who was next in line; he overheard that conversation and ordered one, too.

The businessman took to social media to share the popular patty and within six months, the “mac patty” is on talk shows, popular social media pages, and racked millions of views on TikTok videos with fans from around the world bookmarking Datz Deli to visit and indulge in the scrumptious looking beefy delight.

Dat explained that to make the dish, a Jamaican beef patty is cut open on one end and piles American cheese, baked macaroni, and meats like braised oxtail and curried goat are added. It becomes a sandwich when he puts the stuffed patty inside of a butter-flap or what Americans call a coco bread.

He said customers can put curries, goat meat or whatever they want instead of beef. “It is tailored to their liking and it’s basically Guyanese–Caribbean cuisine wrapped in an American package,” he asserted.

Datz Deli has only been open for just over 18 months, but its viral sandwich is on its way to becoming a million-dollar dish.

The shop has opened two locations within the short space of time – the 1st in Queens and the other in Manhattan. And with its popularity, it is still spreading, with Dat and his family at the helm, it’s likely that the mac patty’s winning streak will continue for a long time.

Given his success, Dat advises those now starting out to keep fighting for their dreams.

“You may fall down but don’t stay down. Get back up and try again… that’s important,” he said. The young businessman has another dream he hopes to fulfill soon.

He said, “My parents are from Guyana… Both of my parents are from Georgetown … My dad is from Albouystown and shares a history with Windsor Forest but I have never been to Guyana. I really want to go; I am planning on something now to go out there…always wanted to visit Guyana…soon though.”