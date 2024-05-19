Grow your business at ‘Pastels and Soca’ while partying in elite style

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Dubbed “The Ultimate Soca-Brunch Experience”, “Pastels and Soca” Part Two will be the perfect event for you to network, grow your business and party in elite style without breaking the bank.

The second edition of Pastels and Soca will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Bookland Gardens located at the corner of Woolford Avenue and Albert Street. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than the inaugural event.

A number of sponsors have since jumped on board to provide patrons with a breathtaking experience. The sponsors include, Skyn Essence Organic Skin Care, The Wine Vault, The Wax Bar, Luxury Wigs by Tree, TORE-The Off-Road Experience, Cornbread Hangout Spot, GEN TEE, Chip’s Man Entertainment, Finesse Styles, Pressy’s Gift Store, Savannah Tours, Sexy Me Sexy You Boutique and Lady K’s Spa.

Speaking with The Waterfalls, the promoter/Organiser of Pastels and Soca, Quincy Williams said, “It is a concept party designed to attract all ages of people”.

He added that Soca is “music of vibrance” that uplifts your mood and spirit. Blend that with pastel colours (light colours), and there will be a perfect combination to wine and dine while indulging in a vibrant party atmosphere that will be etched in your memory and leave you wanting more.

While it is expected to be an elite event with class and style where patrons will have the opportunity network with businesses and its reps over a glass of wine or cocktail, Williams and the event sponsors, have catered for everyone’s budget.

According to him, there are four entrance packages available to have an unforgettable experience on June 30.

General Admission to the event costs only $5000 and includes a complimentary glass of Mimosa or a cocktail of your choice. The second entrance package is all inclusive worth $15,000. Apart from a complimentary glass of cocktail or Mimosa upon entry, it grants access to buffet styled food and shots of top–shelf liquor for the entire party.

Then comes the cabana package for only $135,000 and include entrance passes for 10, persons, meals, a private cabana, two tables, three bottles of premium liquor, two bottles wine, two hookahs, branded cups and a personal waitress. If a $135,000 dollars is a little over budget then patrons can purchase one of the table packages that ranges from $25,000 to $45,000.

For $25,000, you can get the wine package which includes a table, entrance passes for 4 persons, three bottles of wine with three different choices to choose from-Pergola, Barefoot or Yellow tail-branded cups, and one hookah. There is also the El Dorado Rum package for $25,000 that includes one bottle of 12-Year-Old El Dorado Rum, three chasers, branded cups, entrance passes for four persons, a personal table and a hookah.

The Bel Air Champagne Package costs $30,000 and includes entrance passes for four persons, one bottle Bel Air Champagne, a hookah, branded cups, and a table.

For $35,000, patrons can get the Johnnie Walker Package which includes, one bottle Johnnie Walker, three chasers, a table, a hookah, entrance bands for four persons and branded cups.

Last but not least, there is the Hennessy package, which includes a one litre bottle of Hennessy, three chasers, a table, a hookah, entrance passes for four persons, and branded cups.

The buffet style dining also has 24 menus to choose from and includes both international and local cuisines. Williams also said that patrons will not leave empty handed because there will be lots of giveaways at the event.

Gates will be opened at 13:00hrs and the party will continue until midnight. Upon arrival, you will be escorted to your tables by the hosts and don’t forget to take advantage of the photo Ops.

Tables can be reserved early by visiting www.potsalt.events . For those unable to make reservations online event passes and packages can be collected from Pressy’s Gift Store on Regent Street or its Mandela Avenue location, The Wine Vault and the Sexy Me Sexy You Boutique between George and Camp Streets, Georgetown, Cornbread Hangout Spot at Lime Street, Georgetown. For more information, persons can contact the organiser on mobile number (+592) 649-4142.

See you there!