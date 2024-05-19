Baramita’s Mother’s Day party was “literally” on fire

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 19, 2024 News
By Shervin Belgrave
Kaieteur News – A generator caught fire at last Sunday’s Mother’s Day fete held in Baramita, Region One, threatening to abruptly end the party prematurely but patrons refused to leave the party.
The party was held by “Young Boss and Randy (Red Dragon) Entertainment”. It featured a packed line up of both local and regional entertainers such as, Trinidadian female artiste, Tempa, The Bad Family Music’s Issibaby from Venezuela, the Jaray Boss AW Lyrical, five- time Soca King of Guyana, Jumo Primo, Granny IV, the Castro Brothers and DJ Magnum.
Just two hours into the party, the generator caught fire. AW Lyrical was performing on stage when the incident threatened to end the show.
Standing in the dark, patrons shouted for AW Lyrical, the Jaray boss to “Jaray the generator”.
Power was restored within half hour and the show continued until mid-morning.
Attendees described the party as “one with a difference”.
Meanwhile, most of the artistes remained at the location and enjoyed the vibes partying ‘til morning. This proved to be beneficial to fans who were elated to take selfies with their favourite artistes.
Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!
May 19, 2024ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Due to the overwhelming interest from numerous teams in the Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls...
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
May 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – Last Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked about some of the economic and social recommendations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]