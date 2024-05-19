Baramita’s Mother’s Day party was “literally” on fire

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

By Shervin Belgrave 

Kaieteur News – A generator caught fire at last Sunday’s Mother’s Day fete held in Baramita, Region One, threatening to abruptly end the party prematurely but patrons refused to leave the party.

Trinidadian Artiste Tempa Steps into the crowd during her performance.

The party was held by “Young Boss and Randy (Red Dragon) Entertainment”. It featured a packed line up of both local and regional entertainers such as, Trinidadian female artiste, Tempa, The Bad Family Music’s Issibaby from Venezuela, the Jaray Boss AW Lyrical, five- time Soca King of Guyana, Jumo Primo, Granny IV, the Castro Brothers and DJ Magnum.

Issibaby treating the patrons to some salsa

Just two hours into the party, the generator caught fire. AW Lyrical was performing on stage when the incident threatened to end the show.

Brothers entertaining the patrons

Standing in the dark, patrons shouted for AW Lyrical, the Jaray boss to “Jaray the generator”.

Dj Magnum taking control of the fete

Power was restored within half hour and the show continued until mid-morning.

Granny IV demonstrated that she can dance better than a Spanish girl

Attendees described the party as “one with a difference”.

The Jaray Boss ‘jaraying’ the crowd

Meanwhile, most of the artistes remained at the location and enjoyed the vibes partying ‘til morning. This proved to be beneficial to fans who were elated to take selfies with their favourite artistes.

