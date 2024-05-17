Biker hospitalised after colliding with car on Homestretch Avenue

Latest update May 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an accident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Homestretch Avenue near the Guyana Fire Service involving a motorcar and a motorcycle.
The individuals involved have been identified as Ricky King, 34 and Andy Yansen. According to a police press release, around 17:00hrs motorcar PRR 1371 owned and driven by King was proceeding east on Homestretch Avenue while motorcycle CL 9571 owned and driven by Yansen was proceeding south on the said avenue. Police reported that the motorcar veered into the path of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision that sent Yansen and the motorcycle airborne before crashing onto the road.
The rider was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and King was taken by the police and is currently in custody.
Investigations are on-going.
