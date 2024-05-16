Sixth victim in Highway smash-up dies

Latest update May 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A sixth victim who was involved in the horrific Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway crash on Monday has died, police have confirmed.
Aubrey Gandi succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday whilst receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The other victims who died are: Dwalon Farrel a Graduate Head of Department Industrial Technology teacher attached to the New Silver City Secondary School; Ms. Rushell Leacock, a Graduate Senior Mistress attached to the Kwakwani Primary School, her brother Eddo Leacock who is a father of two, Urani Hall, a retired nurse residing in Kwakwani and pensioner Clinton Patterson.
According to police, the accident involved two motor cars with registration number PAF 6785 and driven by Rayhum and PTT 8159 owned and driven by Farrell. It was reported that Farrell was heading to the mining town of Linden, while the other vehicle was heading to Georgetown. The vehicles were about to pass each other when Rayhum lost control of his vehicle and collided with Farell. Following that, both vehicles were extensively damaged and the occupants were severely injured. They were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where five of the victims were pronounced dead on arrival. Notably, Asha Grabum, Rashana Burberry, and Ashana Rammacingo, are currently receiving medical treatment at the GPHC, with their conditions listed as critical.
