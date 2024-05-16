Latest update May 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Sixth victim in Highway smash-up dies

May 16, 2024 News

The accident scene at Long Creek where six people died

Kaieteur News – A sixth victim who was involved in the horrific Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway crash on Monday has died, police have confirmed.

Aubrey Gandi succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday whilst receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The other victims who died are: Dwalon Farrel a Graduate Head of Department Industrial Technology teacher attached to the New Silver City Secondary School; Ms. Rushell Leacock, a Graduate Senior Mistress attached to the Kwakwani Primary School, her brother Eddo Leacock who is a father of two, Urani Hall, a retired nurse residing in Kwakwani and pensioner Clinton Patterson.

According to police, the accident involved two motor cars with registration number PAF 6785 and driven by Rayhum and PTT 8159 owned and driven by Farrell. It was reported that Farrell was heading to the mining town of Linden, while the other vehicle was heading to Georgetown. The vehicles were about to pass each other when Rayhum lost control of his vehicle and collided with Farell. Following that, both vehicles were extensively damaged and the occupants were severely injured. They were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where five of the victims were pronounced dead on arrival. Notably, Asha Grabum, Rashana Burberry, and Ashana Rammacingo, are currently receiving medical treatment at the GPHC, with their conditions listed as critical.

Back-to-back wins for the Soca Warriors

May 16, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars concluded their two-match friendly series against the Soca Warriors with a 2-0 loss last evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Fitness Express presses with GAPLF for Intermediate's/Master's on Sunday

Fitness Express presses with GAPLF for...

May 16, 2024

Only two athletes for World Athletics U20 Championships

Only two athletes for World Athletics U20...

May 16, 2024

Jessica Callender off to Cuba for CAC Women's Chess Championship

Jessica Callender off to Cuba for CAC Women's...

May 16, 2024

Gibran Safaraz and Coach Linden Johnson to participate at Birmingham Training Camp in June

Gibran Safaraz and Coach Linden Johnson to...

May 16, 2024

Demerara Pitbulls bag $1.5M prize purse following GCB T10 Blast title win 

Demerara Pitbulls bag $1.5M prize purse following...

May 16, 2024

