GCCI, GSMA condemn T&T refusal of entry of Guyanese products

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) has expressed strong disapproval over Trinidad & Tobago’s recent actions to obstruct the export of milk and water by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), one of Guyana’s largest manufacturers.

On May 13, DDL virtually met with the T&T Ministry of Trade to understand the reason for the rejection of the milk exported to the country and the process to be followed to have the company’s products added to the list of approved imports into Trinidad. DDL was informed that stringent import regulations under the Animal Disease and Importation Act 2020 are hampering their exports. The company noted these requirements are not reciprocated by Guyana.

The GCCI labeled these actions as another instance of T&T’s ongoing pattern of creating non-tariff barriers (NTBs) that hinder trade with Guyana. “This attempt and outright blockage of goods is yet another addition to a notoriously long list of on-going issues which the GCCI has been on public record about. Thus, this latest incident only bolsters the case which the GCCI has highlighted in the past regarding the attitude and disposition of Trinidad & Tobago to Guyana,” the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

GCCI outlined a series of historical grievances against the twin-island state, including the rejection of containers of pineapples due to crowns not being removed, peppers due to stems being intact, and a ban on poultry meat despite no existing poultry trade.

Additionally, GCCI highlighted the requirements for agricultural products to be fumigated with banned substances and other unreasonable trade restrictions. “The continued existence of these non-tariff barriers, notably concentrated within the agriculture sub-sector, flies in the face of CARICOM’s commitment of reducing the regional food import bill by 25% by 2025,” GCCI said stated.

It was stated too, “Clearly, the continuation of these constitute flagrant violations of the ironically titled Treaty of Chaguaramas and an utter disrespect of the Council of Trade and Economic Development (COTED), which has, on several occasions, instructed T&T to remove many of these NTBs.” Moreover, GCCI disclosed that many of the items which have been rejected by T&T, have been readily accepted into sister CARICOM territories, which are keen on operating within the spirit and construct of the Caricom Single Market & Economy (CSME).

“It is with the above-mentioned in mind that the GCCI calls on the Government of Guyana to consider the strict application of the Principle of Reciprocity as it relates to trade with T&T until these NTBs are removed and the behaviour of the Twin Island Republic demonstrates that of good faith,” the body said.

Similarly, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has voiced concerns over the denial of DDL’s milk and the restriction of its bottled water products in T&T. “This development is of significant concern, particularly in light of the principles enshrined in the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which mandates the free movement of goods and services among Caribbean Community member states,” it was stated.

GMSA called on the Government of Guyana and the leadership of the various organs of CARICOM, to intervene with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to have the situation satisfactorily remedied in the shortest possible time. “It is imperative that all CARICOM member states adhere to the regional integration framework, which promotes equitable market access and the seamless flow of goods within the community,” it was stated.