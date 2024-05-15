Third suspect in murder of man at ECD bus park nabbed

Kaieteur News – The third suspect in the murder of 33-year-old John Williams, a machine operator at the East Coast Demerara (ECD) bus park, was nabbed by police on Saturday.

Williams of Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, ECD was stabbed to death around 21:15hrs on Saturday at Commerce Street, Georgetown between Longden and Water Streets by three teenagers – two of them ages 14 and 15.

Police on Tuesday identified the third suspect as 18-year-old Daniel Badley called “Sun Sun” of 41 Second Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Badley has reportedly told investigators that he was in company of the other teen boys on the day of Williams’ murder.

On Monday, Kaieteur News reported that Williams was killed while three teenagers tried to rob him of his haversack.

Investigators learnt that Williams was walking north on Water Street with a green haversack on his back.

When he turned east onto Commerce Street, the three suspects pounced on him from behind.

They tried to snatch his haversack but he fought and one of the teens stabbed him to his left chest. Williams fell motionless on the roadway and the suspects walked away from the scene.

An ambulance was summoned and when it arrived, the Emergency Response Team pronounced Williams dead.

Police managed to arrest two of the suspects that same night. They both admitted that they only wanted to rob Williams. They also told investigators who inflicted the fatal stab wound.