Latest update May 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Third suspect in murder of man at ECD bus park nabbed

May 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The third suspect in the murder of 33-year-old John Williams, a machine operator at the East Coast Demerara (ECD) bus park, was nabbed by police on Saturday.

Dead: John Williams (Action News Photo)

Dead: John Williams (Action News Photo)

Williams of Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, ECD was stabbed to death around 21:15hrs on Saturday at Commerce Street, Georgetown between Longden and Water Streets by three teenagers – two of them ages 14 and 15.

Police on Tuesday identified the third suspect as 18-year-old Daniel Badley called “Sun Sun” of 41 Second Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Badley has reportedly told investigators that he was in company of the other teen boys on the day of Williams’ murder.

On Monday, Kaieteur News reported that Williams was killed while three teenagers tried to rob him of his haversack.

Investigators learnt that Williams was walking north on Water Street with a green haversack on his back.

When he turned east onto Commerce Street, the three suspects pounced on him from behind.

They tried to snatch his haversack but he fought and one of the teens stabbed him to his left chest.  Williams fell motionless on the roadway and the suspects walked away from the scene.

An ambulance was summoned and when it arrived, the Emergency Response Team pronounced Williams dead.

Police managed to arrest two of the suspects that same night. They both admitted that they only wanted to rob Williams. They also told investigators who inflicted the fatal stab wound.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

U.S. Fighter Jets and U.K. War Ships coming to protect Guyanese

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars hunting ‘W’ tonight

Golden Jaguars hunting ‘W’ tonight

May 15, 2024

– Golden Jaguars head coach satisfied with team performance By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Golden Jaguars head coach Jamaal Shabazz aims to conclude the two-match friendly against the...
Read More
Back to basic!

Back to basic!

May 15, 2024

Dolphin Swim Club takes GASA to World Aquatics Integrity Committee

Dolphin Swim Club takes GASA to World Aquatics...

May 15, 2024

iBET sending Keith Dowridge to the Champions League finals

iBET sending Keith Dowridge to the Champions...

May 15, 2024

Season two of the YBG U23 Tertiary Basketball League underway

Season two of the YBG U23 Tertiary Basketball...

May 15, 2024

Clubs and referees participate in round one review sessions

Clubs and referees participate in round one...

May 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]