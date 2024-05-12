Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

18 MW of generation from the power ship connected to GPL’s grid

May 12, 2024 News

Karpowership in Guyana’s waters

…remainder to be added incrementally next week

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc.) on Saturday night said that only 18 Megawatts (MW) of generation was connected to its Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) from the Turkish owned karpowership.

“The remaining generation will be added to the grid incrementally during the course of the coming week,” GPL stated on its Facebook page.

Guyana chartered the vessel to supply some 36 MW of power to its electricity grid in order to alleviate the current black-out crisis. The Power Company had promised that additional 36MW of power would have been connected to the grid on May 8.

Kaieteur News understands that the power company experienced some minor technical challenges which resulted in the connection of the additional power to the grid being delayed.

It’s unclear if all of the minor technical issues have been resolved but GPL promised that the rest of the 36 MV will be added to the grid incrementally during the course of the coming week.

The GPL recently inked a contract with Urbacon Concessions Investments, W.L.L (UCI) to charter the Turkish vessel with a total installed capacity of 36 Megawatts (MWs) for a period of two years.

Karpowership arrived in Guyana’s waters last week and docked at Everton Berbice.

The contract, according to GPL, includes the provision of operation and maintenance services as part of the agreement.

The utility company in a statement said that, “the contract requires GPL to pay UCI a fee of 6.62 US cents per kWh as a monthly charter fee for the power ship and a monthly operation and maintenance fee of 0.98 US cents per kWh, based on electricity generated.”

The cost, however, excludes the price for fuel because according to the contract signed Guyana will still have to supply the power ship with fuel in addition to the agreed sum to charter the vessel.

Pressed for the true cost to rent the vessel, the country’s Vice- President, Bharrat Jagdeo on one occasion said it would cost Guyana nearly US$0.30 cents per kilowatt hour while on another occasion he said it would cost between US$0.21-US$0.22 cents per kilowatt hour.

