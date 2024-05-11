CXC probing exam breach

Latest update May 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Friday said it is currently investigating an issue with one the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination papers.
In a statement, the Council stated that it “has commenced investigations into circumstances surrounding an issue which occurred with the distribution of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Principles of Accounts Paper 02, at specific centres.”
The agency related that it understands that any uncertainty around examinations can cause anxiety and wish to assure candidates and parents that these matters are treated with the highest urgency.
“Once we have completed our investigations, the appropriate action will be taken,” CXC added.
