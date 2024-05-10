Bus driver dies after truck reverses into path

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old father of two died on Thursday after a lumber truck reversed into the path of the minibus he was driving along the Orangestein Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The dead man has been identified as Deoraj Baldeo also known as ‘Alex’ of Zeelugt, EBE.

According to police, the deadly crash took place around 05:15hrs. Police said too that another man, 55-year-old Fazal Abrahim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat beside Baldeo was also seriously injured in the accident.

Investigations have revealed that a truck, GVV 9777, driven by 60-year-old Ramgobin Prahalad of Parika Outfall, EBE reversed from north to south out of a Stone Depot and collided with the front of the minibus, BSS 7322 that Baldeo was driving.

Police said that Baldeo was allegedly speeding west along the road, when the crash occurred.

A video seen by Kaieteur News showed the aftermath of the crash. The truck was filled with lumber and the entire front of the minibus was mangled. A motionless Baldeo was seen pinned in the driver’s seat of the wrecked minibus.

Police said that Abrahim was also trapped in the minibus after the crash.

“They were eventually freed by members of the Guyana Fire Service and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital,” Police reported.

Baldeo was pronounced dead on arrival while Abrahim was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment. Abrahim reportedly suffered from severe head injuries but his condition is regarded as stable.

Baldeo’s loved ones took to Facebook to express their shock and sympathy.

His cousin, Marcia Seeram said, “Still in shock from the news this morning” while Rupa Seenanan posted, “you will be missed. You break our heart but God only takes the best”.

Charmaine Joseph another acquaintance of Baldeo described him as a respectful man who greeted everyone with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Prahalad was detained by police and a breathalyzer test was conducted on him. No trace of alcohol was found.

Investigations are on-going.