Tsunami risk from 6th oil project can have regional impacts – Former EPA Director

Kaieteur News – While it is widely reported that the ExxonMobil led consortium’s latest US$ 12.7B Whiptail Development Project could potentially cause Guyana’s coastline to be ravaged by a tsunami, former Head of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams disclosed that not only Guyana’s coastline could be affected by a tsunami but the Caribbean region.

“The EIA looks at where those plumes are going to go, it’s not only going to wash away Guyana’s coast, are you kidding me… it’s going to wash away the entire Caribbean coast,” said Dr. Adams who was at the time addressing reporters on Friday at the Alliance For Change (AFC) weekly press conference.

An earthquake is generally caused by the shifting of the earth’s tectonic plates and with Exxon’s 6th oil project being located in the vicinity of the fault line close to the South American and Caribbean Plates, the activity poses increased seismic activity that could potentially see Guyana’s coastline being ravaged by a tsunami.

This is documented in ExxonMobil’s recently approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was submitted to the EPA.

The 6th oil project is located some 294 kilometers away from an area that poses increased risk of seismic activity—at the boundary between the Caribbean and South American plates.

The document also outlines that with regards to the Whiptail Development Area “deep-seated faults on the outer shelf, some of which appear to offset the seabed, may indicate a slightly higher risk of seismic activity than has previously been considered.”

As such, it was reported that “Guyana could experience tsunamis generated from seismic activity outside Guyana if such activity propagated waves of sufficient magnitude and in the required direction.”

According to the document, “major earthquakes frequently occur along the Lesser Antilles subduction zone, where the South American Plate is subducting beneath the Caribbean Plate.”

The Whiptail Production Area, according to the EIA is located approximately 294 kilometers from the boundary between the Caribbean and South American plates and more than 1,050 kilometers from the nearest area of active seismicity (in the vicinity of Puerto Rico).

According to Exxon based on its studies, “there is a 2 percent chance in a given 50-year period that a very small seismic event (which might not even be perceptible if someone were at the exact location of the event) would occur in the PDA (Production Development Area). Referring to the map, the nearest area identified on the map as having an elevated seismic risk is approximately 294 kilometers away from the PDA, at the boundary between the Caribbean and South American plates.”

Taking this into account Dr. Adams explained that the EIA is a “Sacred document” one which a company should never exceed; however he said, “Exxon is more than exceeding the EIA in terms of operating, because of greed and this Government is allowing it.”

Importantly, commenting on the potential tsunami risk the 6th oil project poses, Dr. Adams said, “The EIA looks at where those plumes are going to go, it’s not only going to wash away Guyana coast, are you kidding me, it’s going to wash away the entire Caribbean coast.”

He further added that some of the countries which would most likely be affected by such inconveniences are Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, along with other Caribbean countries.

“Trinidad, the entire eastern coast from north to south will be gone, but here is even the more scary part the whole coast of Venezuela will be washed away.” Dr. Adams stressed.

The former Head of EPA further exclaimed, “Trust me they (Exxon) are going to continue to violate the EIA as they are doing in the production rate due to greed.” He added, “because of greed they are cutting corners.”

“Yes you are absolutely correct but it is not just Guyana coast, it’s the entire Caribbean, Trinidad will be the first to go and then some other countries and Venezuela,” Dr. Adams concluded.

Notably this publication had reported that on April 26, 2024 that the EPA downplayed a Kaieteur News report published on April 21, 2024, that said seismic activities being carried out in the Stabroek Block have the potential to cause a tsunami in Guyana.

In its response, the EPA said that the public EIA document referenced by this newspaper contextualizes the activities in the Production Development Area (PDA) in relation to various natural disasters, including tsunamis, as part of a comprehensive futuristic EIA assessment of risk.

The EPA said that under the heading ‘Natural Hazard Risk Ratings for Guyana’ findings from the United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction (UNISDR) assessments in 2014 were mentioned.

“These assessments, conducted as part of a global initiative, identified floods, droughts, and landslides as the most significant risks to Guyana based on historical records. Notably, historical data did not indicate tsunami risk to Guyana.

Nevertheless, futuristic assessments by UNISDR took into account the potential impact of tsunamis on Guyana. According to UNISDR 2014, while floods pose the most significant risk, the risks from earthquakes and tsunamis were deemed not significant enough to be included in the economic analysis due to their predicted low recurrence interval,” the EPA said.

However, the EPA’s rebuttal does ignore the section of the EIA that specifically says “Guyana could experience tsunamis generated from seismic activity outside Guyana if such activity propagated waves of sufficient magnitude and in the required direction. Most of the available research on seismic risk in the region has focused on three potential locations where seismic activity could originate.”

This is documented in Clause “7.4.4.3. Assessment of Tsunami Risks to Guyana” of the EIA. Additionally, the EIA that was vetted by the EPA states, “Additionally, the World Bank Group’s ThinkHazard! tool, an online, natural hazard risk database for emerging market countries, was queried to assess relative risk ratings for a suite of potential natural hazards for Guyana. The results of the assessment are generally consistent with the UNISDR assessment, ranking floods as high risk, tsunamis as medium risk, and earthquakes as very low risk for Guyana (World Bank 2020).”

Also contained in the approved EIA is that the company found in its modelling surveys, “the same would be true of seismic activity along the western portion of the Puerto Rico Trench. Guyana could theoretically be exposed to a tsunami that arose at the extreme eastern end of the Puerto Rico Trench and propagated southward.”

As intimated by the EPA, in its response, the EIA does indicate that, “the area offshore of Guyana has a very low risk of exposure to seismic events; therefore, the Project is considered to have a negligible potential to result in seismic risk. Guyana is naturally buffered from the effects of a potential tsunami originating at most of the known seismically active zones in the region, even in the extremely unlikely event that such an event occurred.”

According to the EIA conducted by ExxonMobil, the Whiptail Project’s drilling activities would not have a reasonable potential to affect seismic stability at the areas identified in the region as the nearest areas having an elevated seismic risk are approximately 294 kilometers away from the Production Development Area.

The EPA however contends definitely the EIA for ExxonMobil’s 6th oil project (Whiptail Development Project) does not indicate any link between the proposed project’s activities and Tsunamis.

It insists that Tsunamis are natural events resulting from undersea earthquakes caused by movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates.

However, the environmental body does concede that the EIA informs that the likelihood of natural events such as tsunamis impacting the Development Project is minimal.

According to the EIA, “The Project has very low potential to affect seismic risk—the risk of earthquakes, submarine landslides, tsunamis, and other natural events related to movements in the earth’s crust.” (Christal Yong)