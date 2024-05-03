Not too long, not too short!

Kaieteur News – A barber belongs to a profession that requires not only deft hands but also the ability to decipher the cryptic codes of hair-related desires that clients bring to the chair.

A man walked into a barber shop. The barber, ever the seasoned professional, greets him with a smile and the age-old question: “How would you like it?” And so begins the dance of words, a delicate negotiation between client and coiffeur. “Not too long, but not too short,” the man says. “Thick but not too thick, thin but not too thin,” he continues, as if he’s ordering a slice of pizza with just the right amount of cheese.

And then, the pièce de résistance: the sideburns. “Pointed but not too sharp,” he declares. Dis he kind of mind-reading and deciphering dat dem barbers does gat to engage in. All de time, de barber know dat he tekkin a chance with dis man head because if the man nah know what he want, how the barber gan know.

Now and then, yuh does also find some difficult customers. One time a balding, middle-aged man asked his barber, “Why charge me the full price for cutting my hair — there’s so little of it?” “Well,” said the barber, “I actually only charge a little for cutting it. What you’re paying for is my searching for it.”

But sometimes, de shoes does be on de odder foot. A man went to de barber.“How would you like your hair today?” asked the barber. “Look, I want this side all but completely shaved, with this 2 spots here bald, this side, shorn, and in the middle, do as you please.”

“I am sorry, but I don’t think I can do that,” said the barber.

“But that is how you did it last week.”

Talk Half! Leff Half!