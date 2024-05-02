Sugar workers end protest as management agrees to pay them on Friday

Latest update May 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
May 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Sugar workers attached to the Rose Hall Estate have ended their protest as the management of the estate has promised to meet the initial promises made to the workers by Friday.
This was confirmed by Aditya Singh who was one of the many workers that spoke to this publication on Monday. This publication previously reported that on Monday sugar workers at the Rose Hall Estate downed their tools and picked up placards in protest after they were denied paid leave. The workers had reached out to the Kaieteur News to vent their frustration about the situation.
The protest had taken place in front of the estate’s compound.
THEM PIMPING OUT GUYANA.
May 02, 2024SportsMax – In a dazzling display of power hitting, Johnson Charles led the charge for West Indies A with a spectacular unbeaten 119 from just 61 balls, guiding his team to a commanding 76-run...
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has developed a penchant for heavily daubing his presentations – addresses... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]