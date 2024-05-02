Latest update May 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Sugar workers end protest as management agrees to pay them on Friday

May 02, 2024 News

Scenes from Monday’s strike.

Scenes from Monday’s strike.

Kaieteur News – Sugar workers attached to the Rose Hall Estate have ended their protest as the management of the estate has promised to meet the initial promises made to the workers by Friday.

This was confirmed by Aditya Singh who was one of the many workers that spoke to this publication on Monday. This publication previously reported that on Monday sugar workers at the Rose Hall Estate downed their tools and picked up placards in protest after they were denied paid leave. The workers had reached out to the Kaieteur News to vent their frustration about the situation.

The protest had taken place in front of the estate’s compound.

