Seven firms bid to supply barge for power ship

Kaieteur News – Seven firms have expressed interest supplying a barge to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. to transport and store heavy fuel oil (HFO) from Kingston / Vreed-en-Hoop to Everton, Berbice.

This is according to information revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The seven bidders are FCD Maritime Management Inc.; Horizon Maritime Consultancy & Investment Inc.; Atlas Caribbean Inc.; Posterity Investments; Apan Energy Services Inc.; ETS Trading & Shipping in joint venture with Blue Horizon Nautical Brokerage, Offshore Solutions Trinidad, JEL Business Solutions Trinidad; and Trader Tanker SA (based in Panama).

The power company last week advertised for the rental of a barge in preparation for the power ship which arrived in the country on Wednesday. GPL in its advertisement had mentioned that it is in the process of expanding its generating capacity and the need has arisen for a barge with the capacity to transfer and store between 8,000 and 35,000 barrels of HFO to be transported from Kingston to Everton.

The company noted that the barge will be primarily stationed at Everton. The requirements for the barge include capability of transporting and storing heavy fuel, oil (HFO) in a safe manner. The barge must have among other things, capacity to store between 8,000 to 35,000 barrels of heavy fuel oil. The barge must also have the capability of mooring and transiting between GPL’s Kingston and Vreed-en-Hoop ports. The barge must be self-propelled. It must hold the capability of performing ship-to-ship transfer /loading of heavy fuel oil. The barge must be available to be leased on a continuous basis for a minimum period of one year to a maximum period of two years. It must have a valid barge registration/licence and be double hulled, GPL stated.

With regard to the power ship, Kaieteur News had reported that GPL signed a contract with Urbacon Concessions Investments, W.L.L (UCI) on April 13 to charter the vessel with a total installed capacity of 36 Megawatts (MWs) for a period of two years. The contract inked with UCI, a subsidiary of UCC Holdings, a company incorporated in the State of Qatar. UCC Holdings has a strategic alliance with Karpowership International, a Turkish company.

This publication reported also that the utility company in a public missive stated, “the contract requires GPL to pay UCI a fee of 6.62 US cents per kWh as a monthly charter fee for the powership and a monthly operation and maintenance fee of 0.98 US cents per kWh, based on electricity generated.” According to GPL, the power ship is expected to operate at 96 percent availability. It will be located at Everton, Berbice and will be interconnected with GPL’s Grid at 69 kV.