Guyana gat nuff con-tractor

Kaieteur News – Lang ago, we used to have ‘contractors’ and ‘con-tractors’. De fuss set used to build things. De second set does fool you into believing dem know to build.

With a regular contractor, yuh stand a chance of getting yuh job complete, never mind it over budget and late. But with a contractor, de wuk does finish even before it start. One day a carpenter was nailing a fence. He went to one of dem con-tractors and says, “Boss, I have a problem. I just opened this packet of nails and all the heads are on the wrong end.”

“Idiot!” yells the con-tractor. “Those nails are for the other side of the fence!” But Guyanese con-tractors are de best. One time a company advertises for tenders fuh build a bridge. It received three bids, one from a Chinese contractor, de next from an America contractor, and de third from a Guyanese con-tractor. De Chinese contractor ask fuh $10M to build de bridge. De American contractor ask fuh $20M. De lowest bid was from de Guyanese con-tractor. He wanted $30M

De company manager called in de Guyanese and asked him why his bid was so high at $30M. De Guyanese contractor replied,”$10M for me, $10M for you and we gan hire the Chinese contractor to do de wuk.” He got the job. But de odder two bidders sent a protest to de PPC. Dem hoping to get an answer by de turn of de century.

Talk Half! Leff Half!