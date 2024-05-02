GTU President questions Govt. swiftness to respond to sugar workers one-day strike action

Kaieteur News – Teachers from across the country participated in the annual Labour Day march on Wednesday, advocating for fairness and better treatment from the Government of Guyana (GoG).

Mark Lyte, President of the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU), in his address during the post-march programme at the unions’ headquarter in Georgetown, emphasised the importance of treating educators with respect. Lyte highlighted the injustice teachers faced for participating in the 29-days strike action, and drew comparison to the treatment teachers received, versus a recent strike action, by Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) workers.

The GTU President said, “I’m wondering whether the striking GUYSUCO workers from the Canje, Rose Hall Estate if their matter was settled, I saw them for a few hours and I haven’t seen them again. How many days did you see us for. These guys came out and say we not working and they nah going back there, and that’s the last bit of word we heard from them, I believe if the matter was unsettled they would have been outside again…”

On February 5, teachers from across the country took to the streets to protest for better wages and salaries. This action went on for almost a month and resulted in a court battle between the Union and the government. In response to the GTU’s industrial action government had announced that teachers who participate in the strike action – salaries will be deducted. However, GTU challenged the government’s decision in court and on April 19, 2024, High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon ruled in favour of the teachers, affirming the legality of the strike and prohibiting the government from implementing salary deductions.

On the other hand, the GTU President highlighted that on Monday sugar workers from the Rose Hall Estate downed their tools and picked up placards to protest after they were denied paid leave. Kaieteur News had reported that the sugar workers contended that GUYSUCO had agreed to provide paid leave after two weeks once the crop finished. However, after four weeks, workers had not received their entitlements, prompting the strike. While the protest occurred on Monday, there have been no further reports of its continuation.

In response to the one-day strike action, Lyte said also, “…So I can infer without the requisite evidence that something went on behind the scenes.” He continued, “It looks very suspicious.” Moreover, Lyte expressed concern that despite the court ruling, no progress has been made in addressing teachers’ concerns. He reiterated the GTU’s dedication to fighting for better working conditions for educators and improved wages and salaries.