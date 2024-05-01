Golden Grove supermarket destroyed in early morning blaze

Kaieteur News – A supermarket located at Lot 6 East Half Section ‘A’ Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Tuesday morning destroyed by fire. The two-storey wooden and concrete structure is reportedly owned by 43-year-old Chinese National Cheliezhu.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement said that around 04:23hrs, a report was received of an inferno. As such, a water carrier from Melanie Fire Station, a water tender from Mahaica Fire Station, and an ambulance were dispatched, carrying 7950 liters of water.

Efforts by firefighters proved to be futile, as the intense blaze rendered the supermarket building completely destroyed. Firefighting operations saw two jets deployed from the water carrier and water tender, utilising tank supplies to combat the flames. Subsequent efforts involved drawing water from an open source to quell the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by both Fire Prevention officials and the police. Notably, the Fire Service disclosed that at the time of the fire, there were no fire suppression systems in place at the establishment.

Moreover, an adjacent building on the western side of the supermarket also suffered damages due to the intense heat radiated by the fire. This wooden and concrete building, which is utilised as a private dwelling, experienced minimal damage, including the loss of 3 meters of louvers window and slight scorching on the eastern side of the top floor external wall.

In light of the fire, authorities are urging citizens to prioritise fire safety by equipping their homes and businesses with essential firefighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, smoke alarms, and sprinkler systems. Prevention remains paramount, and individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant and implement precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of fire-related incidents.