Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Golden Grove supermarket destroyed in early morning blaze

May 01, 2024 News

The aftermath of the blaze

The aftermath of the blaze

Kaieteur News – A supermarket located at Lot 6 East Half Section ‘A’ Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Tuesday morning destroyed by fire. The two-storey wooden and concrete structure is reportedly owned by 43-year-old Chinese National Cheliezhu.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement said that around 04:23hrs, a report was received of an inferno. As such, a water carrier from Melanie Fire Station, a water tender from Mahaica Fire Station, and an ambulance were dispatched, carrying 7950 liters of water.

Efforts by firefighters proved to be futile, as the intense blaze rendered the supermarket building completely destroyed. Firefighting operations saw two jets deployed from the water carrier and water tender, utilising tank supplies to combat the flames. Subsequent efforts involved drawing water from an open source to quell the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by both Fire Prevention officials and the police. Notably, the Fire Service disclosed that at the time of the fire, there were no fire suppression systems in place at the establishment.

Moreover, an adjacent building on the western side of the supermarket also suffered damages due to the intense heat radiated by the fire. This wooden and concrete building, which is utilised as a private dwelling, experienced minimal damage, including the loss of 3 meters of louvers window and slight scorching on the eastern side of the top floor external wall.

In light of the fire, authorities are urging citizens to prioritise fire safety by equipping their homes and businesses with essential firefighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, smoke alarms, and sprinkler systems. Prevention remains paramount, and individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant and implement precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of fire-related incidents.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GFF Regional Associations’ League kicks off in Essequibo

GFF Regional Associations’ League kicks off in Essequibo

May 01, 2024

Richmond United FC and Queenstown FC play out hard-fought draw Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Associations’ Senior Men’s League is back. Essequibo...
Read More
West Indies trump Pakistan in thrilling final-over finish to take unassailable 3-0 lead

West Indies trump Pakistan in thrilling...

May 01, 2024

Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter tourney in Suriname

Junior Badminton team claims 8 medals in Easter...

May 01, 2024

Anacondas topple Hawks by 8 runs while Caimans secure 3-run win 

Anacondas topple Hawks by 8 runs while Caimans...

May 01, 2024

Fruta Conquerors and Potaro Strikers battle to a 1-1 draw in intense clash

Fruta Conquerors and Potaro Strikers battle to a...

May 01, 2024

Barnwell, Barrington among top performers as T10 action continues 

Barnwell, Barrington among top performers as T10...

May 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]